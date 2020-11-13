 Skip to main content
Huskers add six-man standout Rohde to walk-on class
Carson Rohde spent all of high school running the football. In college, he's going to transition to snapping it. 

The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller standout on Friday night said via Twitter that he's planning on walking on to the Nebraska football team. 

Rohde told the Journal Star the plan as of now is to start his career out as a center. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds. 

Rohde played running back and defensive end in six-man football, accounting for more than 1,200 yards and 26 touchdowns offensively during his senior season. 

"The biggest thing for me was the amazing coaches that have reached out to me and gave me a chance being from a small D-2 school," he told the Journal Star. "It's hard to get noticed but they decided to check out my tapes and they have given me this opportunity and I knew it wasn’t something I could pass on. It’s every Nebraska kid's dream to be a part of that team and I’m super-blessed to become a part of it."

Rohde is the sixth known member of the Husker walk-on class for 2021. 

Name Position Hometown (School)
AJ Collins DB Omaha (Creighton Prep)
Kelen Meyer K Ord
Evan Meyersick TE Omaha (Millard West)
Weston Reiman OL Weeping Water
Carson Rohde OL Sumner (SEM)
Matthew Schuster RB Ashland (Ashland-Greenwood)
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

