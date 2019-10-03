{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska filled out its 2023 nonconference football schedule on Thursday, adding a home date against Louisiana Tech. 

The Bulldogs will visit Memorial Stadium on Sept. 23, 2023, rounding out a nonconference slate that also includes a game at Colorado (Sept. 9) and at home against Northern Illinois (Sept. 16). NU is paying Louisiana Tech a guarantee of $1.55 million for the game, according to a copy of the game contract obtained by the Journal Star. 

In addition to announcing the completion of its 2023 schedule, the Huskers also shuffled their series with NIU, moving a 2021 date to 2027. 

That leaves an interesting opening in the 2021 slate, as the Huskers will look to fill a season-opener to go along with a Sept. 11 home date against Buffalo and a Sept. 18 trip to Oklahoma. 

With the way NU's 2021 schedule now sits, it could add either a Week 1 game or add/move a game on Week Zero. Perhaps it's only a coincidence, but NU head coach Scott Frost did say earlier this year that he would be open to the Huskers playing on Week Zero. 

"If the circumstances were right, I think Week Zero is great,” Frost said. “I think the public is anxious for college football to start. You get to start practice a week earlier, so it shouldn’t really make a difference in your team’s execution. You get the same amount of practice before the game.”

Northern Illinois will receive $1.2 million for the game in 2023 and $1 million for the 2027 date, per the contract between the schools. 

