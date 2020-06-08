Husker WR Spielman in NCAA transfer portal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JD Spielman is officially transferring.

The senior wide receiver is in the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed to the Journal Star on Monday.

Spielman, set to be a senior, had been away from the Cornhusker program since the spring due to personal reasons.

Spielman, of course, is one of the most productive wide receivers in school history. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native is the only pass-catcher at NU to ever have three straight 800-yard receiving seasons.

He is third in school history in receiving yards (2,546) and catches (170).

In 2019, Spielman accounted for major percentages of Nebraska’s passing game in 2019. His 898 receiving yards made up 35.2% of the Huskers’ total receiving yardage and 48.4% of the wide receivers’ production.

Of NU’s 67 "chunk" passing plays (15-plus yards), Spielman had 27 and no other player had more than Wan’Dale Robinson’s 10. The rest: Kanawai Noa (8), Jack Stoll (6), Mike Williams (4), Kade Warner (3), Maurice Washington (3), Austin Allen (2), Dedrick Mills (2), Wyatt Mazour (1) and Noah Vedral (1).