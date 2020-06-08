Husker WR Spielman in NCAA transfer portal

JD Spielman is officially transferring.
The senior wide receiver is in the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed to the Journal Star on Monday.
Spielman, set to be a senior, had been away from the Cornhusker program since the spring due to personal reasons.
Spielman, of course, is one of the most productive wide receivers in school history. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native is the only pass-catcher at NU to ever have three straight 800-yard receiving seasons.
He is third in school history in receiving yards (2,546) and catches (170).
In 2019, Spielman accounted for major percentages of Nebraska’s passing game in 2019. His 898 receiving yards made up 35.2% of the Huskers’ total receiving yardage and 48.4% of the wide receivers’ production.
Of NU’s 67 "chunk" passing plays (15-plus yards), Spielman had 27 and no other player had more than Wan’Dale Robinson’s 10. The rest: Kanawai Noa (8), Jack Stoll (6), Mike Williams (4), Kade Warner (3), Maurice Washington (3), Austin Allen (2), Dedrick Mills (2), Wyatt Mazour (1) and Noah Vedral (1).
Spielman is not a graduate transfer and has already used a redshirt season -- in 2016 when he first arrived at Nebraska -- meaning he will need to obtain a waiver in order to play in 2020. This coming fall is also his final year of eligibility. So, he will either be granted a waiver to play or he will not play again in college football.
The move is not fully unexpected, considering Spielman has been away from the team for more than three months. Head coach Scott Frost after the 2019 regular season's conclusion said that he was looking forward to having Spielman back in the program in 2020, but then he left a couple of months later and now, formally, will look to play elsewhere.
This story will be updated.
