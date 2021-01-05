Husker WR signee Latrell Neville talks about learning from former Frost pupils and enrolling early

Not many high school football players in the country went through the 2020 autumn without some level of disruption.

Some states didn’t play at all due to the coronavirus pandemic, some had shortened seasons or saw schedules moved to the winter or spring. The NCAA, of course, shut down all on-campus recruiting.

Nebraska wide receiver signee Latrell Neville had his share, too. The pass-catcher from Missouri City, Texas, missed two games early in Hightower High’s season because of a concussion, and just when he was going to return, the school had three straight games canceled due to COVID-19.

When he was on the field, he saw consistent bracket coverage and double teams. Sometimes three defenders with eyes his way.

“I applaud myself for making big strides on certain things that I didn’t do well last year,” he said. “This year, I felt as though I was a really big help to my team. This year, a lot of guys got most of the yardage and the touchdowns. … I had to sit back and think, ‘OK, this is my calling now.’ Everybody knows, ‘OK, we’re playing Hightower this week,’ and a lot of people game-planned for me, so that gave my teammates a lot of opportunities.”