For the second time in three weeks, Nebraska freshman wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson played a central role in a narrow win for his team.
For the second time in three weeks, his efforts were recognized by the Big Ten.
Robinson, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound do-it-all rookie was named the league's freshman of the week on Monday morning after compiling 167 yards of offense and a touchdown in the Huskers' 13-10 home win against Northwestern.
Robinson accounted for NU's only touchdown on a 42-yard first-quarter scamper and then added three of Nebraska's four longest receptions of the day.
One was a 49-yard shovel pass on a slick play design and the final was a key 32-yard catch along the West sideline from Noah Vedral in the final minute of the game that set up the Huskers' game-winning field goal.
Overall, Robinson had seven catches for 123 yards and seven carries for 44.
Robinson's production has spiked the past three weeks. After 17 total touches in his first three career games, he got the ball 27 times against Illinois, 10 against Ohio State and 14 against the Wildcats.
On the season, Robinson has 516 scrimmage yards, sixth-most in the Big Ten. That includes 326 receiving and 190 rushing. His 86 scrimmage yards per game ranks 10th in the conference and seventh nationally among freshmen.