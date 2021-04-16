Husker WR Oliver Martin feels 'fast and explosive,' and it's apparent to his coaches, teammates

It’s been a spring of positive reinforcement for Nebraska wide receiver Oliver Martin.

Not that he’s sought it out so much as that it’s found him in myriad ways as he and his teammates progress through the midpoint of spring ball and toward May 1’s Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.

Martin, a transfer from Iowa and an Iowa City native, impressed coaches with the way he dove in over the second half of the 2020 season once he was ruled eligible. Even with modest numbers (five catches for 63 yards), he earned four starts and essentially played without having much time to learn the offense.

Over the past couple of months, though, Martin has started to settle in and, by most accounts, stand out in what is shaping up to be a competitive wide receiver room.

“We do one-on-ones just about every day and I don’t think he’s lost a rep of that,” walk-on receiver Wyatt Liewer said of his teammate on Wednesday. “He looks really good.”