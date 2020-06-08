Husker WR JD Spielman set to transfer after long absence from program

Spielman also recorded a return score in each of his three seasons at Nebraska. His first collegiate touch was a 99-yard kick return touchdown against Arkansas State in 2017 and he logged a punt return touchdown in each of the past two seasons.

Spielman is not a graduate transfer and already used a redshirt season in 2016, meaning he will need to obtain a waiver in order to play in 2020. There is at least some risk in trying to transfer because he is down to one year of eligibility remaining, meaning Spielman will either be granted a waiver to play or he will not play again in college football.

The move is not fully unexpected, considering Spielman has been away from the team for more than three months. Coach Scott Frost after the 2019 regular season's conclusion said that he was looking forward to having Spielman back in the program in 2020, but then he left a couple of months later and now, formally, will look to play elsewhere.

Spielman's departure means Nebraska will have nine scholarship wide receivers on the roster in 2020 — assuming they don't add one more via transfer — and five of them will be newcomers.

The Huskers are also down to 13 scholarship seniors remaining on the roster and they have 79 of 85 spots filled overall, per the Journal Star's count.