Husker WR JD Spielman set to transfer after long absence from program
HUSKER FOOTBALL

Husker WR JD Spielman set to transfer after long absence from program

Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28

Nebraska's J.D. Spielman leaves the field following the Huskers' 48-7 loss to Ohio State at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 28, 2019.

 Journal Star file photo

JD Spielman is officially transferring. 

The senior wide receiver is in the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed to the Journal Star on Monday. 

Spielman, set to be a senior, had been away from the Husker program since the spring due to "personal health matters." 

Spielman, of course, is one of the most productive wide receivers in school history. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota, native is the only pass-catcher at NU to ever have three straight 800-yard receiving seasons. 

He is third in school history in receiving yards (2,546) and catches (170). 

In 2019, Spielman accounted for major percentages of Nebraska’s passing game in 2019. His 898 receiving yards made up 35.2% of the Huskers’ total receiving yardage and 48.4% of the wide receivers’ production.

Of NU’s 67 "chunk" passing plays (15-plus yards), Spielman had 27 and no other player had more than Wan’Dale Robinson’s 10. The rest: Kanawai Noa (8), Jack Stoll (6), Mike Williams (4), Kade Warner (3), Maurice Washington (3), Austin Allen (2), Dedrick Mills (2), Wyatt Mazour (1) and Noah Vedral (1).

Spielman also recorded a return score in each of his three seasons at Nebraska. His first collegiate touch was a 99-yard kick return touchdown against Arkansas State in 2017 and he logged a punt return touchdown in each of the past two seasons.

Spielman is not a graduate transfer and already used a redshirt season in 2016, meaning he will need to obtain a waiver in order to play in 2020. There is at least some risk in trying to transfer because he is down to one year of eligibility remaining, meaning Spielman will either be granted a waiver to play or he will not play again in college football. 

Fans in football stadiums this fall? Big Ten task force has 'long way to go' in determining best practices

The move is not fully unexpected, considering Spielman has been away from the team for more than three months. Coach Scott Frost after the 2019 regular season's conclusion said that he was looking forward to having Spielman back in the program in 2020, but then he left a couple of months later and now, formally, will look to play elsewhere. 

Spielman's departure means Nebraska will have nine scholarship wide receivers on the roster in 2020 — assuming they don't add one more via transfer — and five of them will be newcomers. 

The Huskers are also down to 13 scholarship seniors remaining on the roster and they have 79 of 85 spots filled overall, per the Journal Star's count. 

Spielman is the third player to transfer in recent weeks, joining freshman defensive back Henry Gray, who entered the portal last week and has since committed to Florida International, and quarterback Noah Vedral, who left NU in late April and subsequently signed with Rutgers. 

Nebraska has had 14 scholarship players enter the transfer portal since the 2019 season ended, including three who were dismissed from the team. 

This story will be updated. 

Husker players, fans react to JD Spielman entering transfer portal

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

