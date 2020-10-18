Husker vision 2020: Behind the scenes of preparing for a college football broadcast

In a normal year, Kevin Kugler might be getting ready for a Nebraska home game on Saturday.

This is anything but a normal year, of course, and Kugler instead spends his weeks preparing to announce NFL games for Fox.

At either level, preparation is just as key for the people calling the games as it is for the people playing and coaching. There's a deep pool of knowledge to dive into, and play-by-play announcers, such as Kugler, and color commentators have to be able to absorb it before the game and recall it at a moment's notice come Saturdays.

In all, Kugler says, his preparation works out to about three or four hours of prep per hour that the game is on the air — that's 15 to 20 hours per week of immersing himself in the finer points of two different teams and their players over and over through the course of a season.

While the best in the business make it sound seamless, the end product is the result of hours of work that goes on behind the scenes, long before the cameras come on.

The following is Kugler, a Lincoln High graduate, taking us through his most important keys for preparing to call a college football game.