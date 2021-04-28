 Skip to main content
Husker TE Fidone out with knee injury; midseason return is best-case scenario, Frost says
Husker TE Fidone out with knee injury; midseason return is best-case scenario, Frost says

Nebraska football practice, 4.17

Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone catches a pass during a football practice Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone's promising spring came to a sudden halt late last week when he suffered a serious knee injury. 

Husker coach Scott Frost said Wednesday that Fidone suffered a non-contact knee injury and is scheduled to have surgery Thursday. Frost said Fidone will not be ready when fall camp opens in late summer.

Best-case scenario, Fidone could be back by midseason and play in some games down the stretch, Frost added.

"I will be back," Fidone tweeted Wednesday. "Bigger, faster and stronger! I can promise you that! Every setback is set to have a major comeback!"

The injury apparently happened Friday during NU's 12th of 15 spring practices. 

"Just an unfortunate play, just kind of a nothing play and he went down," Frost said. ... "We feel terrible for him, but he's in a good place and he's going to work to get back." 

Fidone, a Council Bluffs, Iowa, native and former Lewis Central High star, was the centerpiece of Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class and was widely considered the best tight end prospect in the country for his class. 

He arrived on campus in January and took part in Nebraska's winter conditioning program as a mid-year enrollee. Most recently, the freshman tight end had been coming on strong late in spring practices, according to his position coach, Sean Beckton

"He wanted to step out there on Day 1 and be the best tight end on the team," Beckton said last week. "I had to humble him early on. That's not going to happen. We've got to stack practices. We've got to stack reps on top of each other in order for him to be great. He's definitely moving in that direction."

In fact, last week's scrimmage was, "his best day, by far," Beckton said. "So I'm really, really proud of him. We just have to continue to press him. He's going to help this football team this year." 

Added Frost on Wednesday, "Thomas is a super talented guy. Gosh, he cares as much as anybody out there. Put those two things together and it's going to lead to good places. ... I think he was kind of swimming for a while, trying to figure everything out. His last two practices were really good practices, so it's disappointing for him, but he'll come back stronger." 

Frost said at the outset of spring ball that he knew this was perhaps the most pertinent risk of holding Nebraska's 15 practices later than normal this year. 

"Really the only risk you run is if you get the type of injury where somebody's out for a while, you're getting closer to the season," Frost said on March 29 while listing off several positives like more time off after a long season last year, a full winter conditioning session and no spring break interrupting the middle of the spring schedule. "Those are the risks you have to run to practice hard and get better." 

Nebraska does have depth at the tight end position, highlighted by juniors Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek. After that, redshirt freshman Chris Hickman has been back with Beckton's group this spring and freshman James Carnie is on campus as a mid-year enrollee. Freshman A.J. Rollins arrives this summer. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

