Husker TE Fidone out with knee injury; midseason return is best-case scenario, Frost says

Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone's promising spring came to a sudden halt late last week when he suffered a serious knee injury.
Husker coach Scott Frost said Wednesday that Fidone suffered a non-contact knee injury and is scheduled to have surgery Thursday. Frost said Fidone will not be ready when fall camp opens in late summer.
Best-case scenario, Fidone could be back by midseason and play in some games down the stretch, Frost added.
"I will be back," Fidone tweeted Wednesday. "Bigger, faster and stronger! I can promise you that! Every setback is set to have a major comeback!"
The injury apparently happened Friday during NU's 12th of 15 spring practices.
"Just an unfortunate play, just kind of a nothing play and he went down," Frost said. ... "We feel terrible for him, but he's in a good place and he's going to work to get back."
Fidone, a Council Bluffs, Iowa, native and former Lewis Central High star, was the centerpiece of Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class and was widely considered the best tight end prospect in the country for his class.
He arrived on campus in January and took part in Nebraska's winter conditioning program as a mid-year enrollee. Most recently, the freshman tight end had been coming on strong late in spring practices, according to his position coach, Sean Beckton.
"He wanted to step out there on Day 1 and be the best tight end on the team," Beckton said last week. "I had to humble him early on. That's not going to happen. We've got to stack practices. We've got to stack reps on top of each other in order for him to be great. He's definitely moving in that direction."
In fact, last week's scrimmage was, "his best day, by far," Beckton said. "So I'm really, really proud of him. We just have to continue to press him. He's going to help this football team this year."
Added Frost on Wednesday, "Thomas is a super talented guy. Gosh, he cares as much as anybody out there. Put those two things together and it's going to lead to good places. ... I think he was kind of swimming for a while, trying to figure everything out. His last two practices were really good practices, so it's disappointing for him, but he'll come back stronger."
Frost said at the outset of spring ball that he knew this was perhaps the most pertinent risk of holding Nebraska's 15 practices later than normal this year.
I will be back. Bigger, faster and stronger! I can promise you that! Every setback is set to have a major comeback! GBR pic.twitter.com/qcuWl6WxFP— Thomas Fidone II ²⁴ (@ThomasFidone) April 28, 2021
"Really the only risk you run is if you get the type of injury where somebody's out for a while, you're getting closer to the season," Frost said on March 29 while listing off several positives like more time off after a long season last year, a full winter conditioning session and no spring break interrupting the middle of the spring schedule. "Those are the risks you have to run to practice hard and get better."
Nebraska does have depth at the tight end position, highlighted by juniors Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek. After that, redshirt freshman Chris Hickman has been back with Beckton's group this spring and freshman James Carnie is on campus as a mid-year enrollee. Freshman A.J. Rollins arrives this summer.
A look at the 2021 Nebraska football schedule
Week 0 ➡️ Illinois
When: Aug. 28
Where: Champaign, Ill.
Illinois in 2020: 2-6
Last time the Huskers and Illini played: Illinois 41, Nebraska 23 (2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 11-4
Week 2 ➡️ Buffalo
When: Sept. 11
Where: Memorial Stadium
Buffalo in 2020: 6-1 (5-0 in MAC)
Last time the Huskers and Bulls met: No previous matchups
Week 3 ➡️ at Oklahoma
When: Sept. 18
Where: Norman, Oklahoma
Oklahoma in 2020: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)
Last time Huskers and Sooners played: Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 20 (Dec. 5, 2010, Big 12 Championship)
All-time series: Oklahoma, 45-38-3
Week 4 ➡️ Michigan State
When: Sept. 25
Where: East Lansing, Michigan
Michigan State in 2020: 2-5
The last time the Huskers and Spartans played: Nebraska 9, Michigan State 6 (Nov. 17, 2018)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 9-2
Week 5 ➡️ Northwestern
When: Oct. 2
Where: Memorial Stadium
Northwestern in 2020: 7-2, Big Ten runner-up
The last time the Huskers and Wildcats met: Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13 (Nov. 7, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 8-6
Week 6 ➡️ vs. Michigan
When: Oct. 9
Where: Memorial Stadium
Michigan in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Wolverines played: Michigan 56, Nebraska 10 (Sept. 22, 2018)
All-time series: Michigan leads, 5-4
Week 7 ➡️ at Minnesota
When: Oct. 16
Where: Minneapolis
Minnesota in 2020: 3-4
The last time the Huskers and Gophers played: Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17 (Dec. 12, 2020)
All-time series: Minnesota, 34-25-2
Week 9 ➡️ Purdue
When: Oct. 30
Where: Memorial Stadium
Purdue in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Boilermakers met: Nebraska 37, Purdue 27 (Dec. 5, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 5-4
Week 10 ➡️ Ohio State
When: Nov. 6
Where: Memorial Stadium
Ohio State in 2020: 7-1 (national runner-up)
The last time the Huskers and Buckeyes met: Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17 (Oct. 24, 2020)
All-time series: Ohio State leads, 8-1
Week 11 ➡️ Southeastern Louisiana
When: Nov. 13
Where: Memorial Stadium
Southeastern Louisiana in 2020: 2-2 (split-schedule concludes in April)
The last time the Huskers and Lions met: No previous matchups
Week 12 ➡️ at Wisconsin
When: Nov. 20
Where: Madison, Wisconsin
Wisconsin in 2020: 4-3
The last time the Huskers and Badgers met: Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21 (Nov. 16, 2019)
All-time series: Wisconsin leads, 10-4
Week 13 ➡️ Iowa
When: Nov. 26
Where: Memorial Stadium
Iowa in 2020: 6-2
The last time the Huskers and Hawkeyes met: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20 (Nov. 27, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 29-19-3
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.