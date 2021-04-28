Husker TE Fidone out with knee injury; midseason return is best-case scenario, Frost says

"He wanted to step out there on Day 1 and be the best tight end on the team," Beckton said last week. "I had to humble him early on. That's not going to happen. We've got to stack practices. We've got to stack reps on top of each other in order for him to be great. He's definitely moving in that direction."

In fact, last week's scrimmage was, "his best day, by far," Beckton said. "So I'm really, really proud of him. We just have to continue to press him. He's going to help this football team this year."

Added Frost on Wednesday, "Thomas is a super talented guy. Gosh, he cares as much as anybody out there. Put those two things together and it's going to lead to good places. ... I think he was kind of swimming for a while, trying to figure everything out. His last two practices were really good practices, so it's disappointing for him, but he'll come back stronger."

Frost said at the outset of spring ball that he knew this was perhaps the most pertinent risk of holding Nebraska's 15 practices later than normal this year.