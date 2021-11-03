Husker TE duo Allen, Vokolek looking for strong closing stretch before making NFL decisions

Their position coach, Sean Beckton, said the two have produced on the field and also have turned into solid leaders.

Behind the veteran duo, who are close friends and live together, NU has a young group of players that includes redshirt freshman Chris Hickman, walk-on Nate Boerkircher and a freshman trio of scholarship players in Thomas Fidone, James Carnie and A.J. Rollins.

“(Vokolek) has kind of taken a little bit off of Austin. Austin’s more or less dealing with more of the (entire) team and Travis is taking care of the young guys," Beckton said. "A.J. Rollins, Carnie, Fidone, Boerkircher, making sure those guys are learning what we’re trying to do, learning what we do in the tight end room. It’s going to carry over, and I’ve seen it carry over into some of the things that offensively, he’s taken over and he’s stepping up and trying to lead there as well.”

“Personally, I read a lot of books,” Vokolek said, adding that the list includes a book about Kobe Bryant and his work habits. “Something I really needed to work on was to be a better leader. I’m kind of one of those guys who likes to lead by example, not real vocal guy, so I’ve been coming out of my comfort zone to get on guys when things aren’t going well to try to do things better.”