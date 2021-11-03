Husker TE duo Allen, Vokolek looking for strong closing stretch before making NFL decisions

In the hours before Nebraska took on Michigan back on Oct. 9, one of the several NFL scouts in attendance found himself perhaps unfortunately stuck in an elevator with a reporter on the way to the Memorial Stadium press box.
Asked his general thoughts about the Huskers’ talented tight end, the scout responded, “Which one? They’ve got two. They’re both pretty interesting.”
This has been the norm in Lincoln dating all the way back to preseason camp, when a group of scouts in attendance for an August practice that featured 30 minutes open to reporters gathered inconspicuously around where the Huskers’ junior duo of Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek happened to be working.
Allen, the Aurora native and a team captain, is in the midst of putting together one of the best receiving seasons by a tight end in recent history at Nebraska. Through nine games, he has 27 catches on 39 targets for 371 yards.
Even after a modest 28 yards on three grabs against Purdue, Allen has a chance to surpass Matt Herian’s 484 yards in 2003 as the most by a tight end in the past 20 years at Nebraska.
Vokolek missed the first three games of the season and hasn’t put up nearly the volume as Allen. In fact, he’s got five catches on just seven targets this year for 74 yards. But he’s made the most of his chances and, more importantly, he’s an imposing presence in the run game at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds. The Missouri native is generally considered one of the best blockers on the Huskers’ roster.
Their position coach, Sean Beckton, said the two have produced on the field and also have turned into solid leaders.
Behind the veteran duo, who are close friends and live together, NU has a young group of players that includes redshirt freshman Chris Hickman, walk-on Nate Boerkircher and a freshman trio of scholarship players in Thomas Fidone, James Carnie and A.J. Rollins.
“(Vokolek) has kind of taken a little bit off of Austin. Austin’s more or less dealing with more of the (entire) team and Travis is taking care of the young guys," Beckton said. "A.J. Rollins, Carnie, Fidone, Boerkircher, making sure those guys are learning what we’re trying to do, learning what we do in the tight end room. It’s going to carry over, and I’ve seen it carry over into some of the things that offensively, he’s taken over and he’s stepping up and trying to lead there as well.”
“Personally, I read a lot of books,” Vokolek said, adding that the list includes a book about Kobe Bryant and his work habits. “Something I really needed to work on was to be a better leader. I’m kind of one of those guys who likes to lead by example, not real vocal guy, so I’ve been coming out of my comfort zone to get on guys when things aren’t going well to try to do things better.”
Allen and Vokolek will each have decisions to make after the season, too. Even though they’ve had different paths, they are each playing their fifth season of college football. That means they both have a year of eligibility remaining to use thanks to the NCAA granting an extra season due to COVID-19 last year.
Allen redshirted in 2017 and has seen his role grow steadily in each of the four seasons since. Vokolek played in seven games as a freshman in 2017 at Rutgers and started there in 2018 before transferring to Nebraska, sitting out 2019 due to transfer rules and then playing each of the past two seasons.
Beckton said that, while decisions likely won’t come until after the season, he’s talked with both about using NU’s upcoming bye week to do a bit of due diligence.
“Both those guys (Austin) and Travis, we’ve talked a little bit. Those guys are going to kind of reassess — I want to get through Ohio State — and then those guys are going to assess where things are here on the bye week. I told those guys I don’t want them to make any decisions until after the season, but they’re going to kind of do a little bit of research on the bye week, see where things are and we’ll leave it at that.
“I told them it’s up to their parents and Coach Frost for the communication, and I’m the third person that should be involved in that situation there. So obviously I really, really think the world of those two and they’ve put themselves in a position to where they’ve got an opportunity to make a good decision for themselves. I’m not going to steer them in the wrong direction and ultimately, along with their parents, we’ll see what happens at the end of the year.”
Whether NU gets both or one or neither of its veteran tight ends back in 2022 remains to be seen, but this has been clearly the best group that Beckton has had in four years so far at NU. With Allen doing most of the damage but Vokolek, Hickman, Boerkircher and junior walk-on Chancellor Brewington each also logging catches, the tight ends have accumulated 555 receiving yards and averaged 10.3 yards per target, best among position groups on the roster. NU’s receivers average 9.5 and running backs average 7.9 for a team average of 9.4.
That tight end production far outstrips 2020 (417 yards, 7.7 per target), 2019 (326, 5.9) and 2018 (374, 7.8).
The duo at the top of the room will have a chance to impress more NFL scouts this weekend against Ohio State and faces three solid defenses down the stretch in November.
“Coach ‘Beck’ and (offensive quality control coach Steve) DeMeo have really emphasized our driving in the run game and obviously, we’re still trying to find ways to get the tight ends the ball,” Vokolek said.
