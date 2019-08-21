Jack Stoll is the veteran in Sean Beckton’s room and is considered an entrenched starter.
Beckton didn’t say any differently on Wednesday – in fact he said the junior from Colorado continues to set the standard in his room – but he also didn’t shy away from issuing Stoll a challenge in front of the others in Nebraska’s tight ends meeting room.
“I told Jack Stoll in front of all of them yesterday, I told him that Austin Allen and Kurt Rafdal have closed the gap on him,” Beckton said on Wednesday. “There was a major gap between Jack and those two last year, and those guys have really closed the gap physically and also mentally in terms of understanding what we’re trying to accomplish on every single play.”
Allen (6-foot-8, 250 pounds) and Rafdal (6-7, 245) both provide huge targets for sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez. At the outset of camp, Beckton wasn’t shy about saying that each had some physical shortcomings and were pressed into duty despite not being fully ready.
The competition in the room has only increased further as redshirt freshman Katerian Legrone continues to progress, freshman Chris Hickman makes physical gains after coming in underweight and also dealing with a shoulder injury. Then Rutgers transfer Travis Vokolek arrived this summer, though he must sit out the 2019 season.
Asked about any separation in the group behind Stoll, Beckton pointed first to Allen, the Aurora native.
“Austin probably right now, if we had to go play today, he’s probably the second guy right now, but Kurt Rafdal is right behind,” Beckton said.