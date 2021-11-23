Husker TE Austin Allen to declare for NFL Draft after Friday finale vs. Iowa

“It’s changing the game of football,” Allen said. “I’m in a unique spot where I can play another year of football and where I can get bigger, faster and stronger and make a little money while I am doing it. It puts me in a unique spot, but there’s great opportunities at the next level, too."

Allen has work to do still as a consistent blocking presence, but he’s turned himself into an upper-level college receiving threat with his combination of size and speed. The 6-foot-9 target has essentially doubled his receiving output each of the past three years, from nine catches and 83 yards in 2019 to 18 for 236 last year to 36 for 547 through 11 games this season.

He’s already set the tight end record for receptions in a single season at NU and will add the yardage record with 14 against Iowa. On Saturday against Wisconsin, he set the single-game tight end record with 143 receiving yards on seven catches.

Allen has always been a big-play threat, but he's generating them consistently this year. He has 10 catches of 20-plus yards and is averaging 10.9 yards per target, which is second-best on the team for anybody with more than 10 grabs and trails only senior wide receiver Samori Toure (11.5).