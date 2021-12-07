Husker TE Austin Allen, CB Cam Taylor-Britt named first-team All-Big Ten by Associated Press

Nebraska has several draft-eligible juniors who are off to the NFL, and two of them were honored on Tuesday.

Tight end Austin Allen and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt were each named first-team All-Big Ten selections by the Associated Press, while sixth-year senior JoJo Domann was named to the second team at linebacker.

Allen last week was named the Big Ten's tight end of the year and a first-team selection by a different Big Ten media panel last week and was a second-team selection by the league's coaches. Taylor-Britt was named to the second team by both voting groups last week, while Domann was a second-team pick by the coaches and a third-team pick by the media panel.

The AP voting group is made up of two reporters that cover each of the league's 14 schools.

Taylor-Britt got off to a bit of a slow start this fall, but came on strong late and played his best football against potent wide receivers like AP first-team All-Big Ten pick David Bell of Purdue and Ohio State's explosive trio. That group included first-team receiver Chris Olave and second-team pick Garrett Wilson along with freshman standout Jaxon Smith-Njigba.