Husker TE Austin Allen, CB Cam Taylor-Britt named first-team All-Big Ten by Associated Press

Nebraska has several draft-eligible juniors who are off to the NFL, and two of them were honored on Tuesday.
Tight end Austin Allen and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt were each named first-team All-Big Ten selections by the Associated Press, while sixth-year senior JoJo Domann was named to the second team at linebacker.
Allen last week was named the Big Ten's tight end of the year and a first-team selection by a different Big Ten media panel last week and was a second-team selection by the league's coaches. Taylor-Britt was named to the second team by both voting groups last week, while Domann was a second-team pick by the coaches and a third-team pick by the media panel.
The AP voting group is made up of two reporters that cover each of the league's 14 schools.
Taylor-Britt got off to a bit of a slow start this fall, but came on strong late and played his best football against potent wide receivers like AP first-team All-Big Ten pick David Bell of Purdue and Ohio State's explosive trio. That group included first-team receiver Chris Olave and second-team pick Garrett Wilson along with freshman standout Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Domann missed the final two games of the season, but still accumulated 72 tackles (9½ for loss), a pair of sacks and a pair of interceptions as a do-it-all member of Erik Chinander's defense.
Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud shared the offensive player of the year award and were two of three unanimous first-team offensive selections, joined by Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum. Walker was also the newcomer of the year after rushing for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns for the 10-2 Spartans.
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson won defensive player of the year and was the lone unanimous first-team defensive selection.
Michigan State's Mel Tucker won coach of the year by one vote over Michigan's Jim Harbaugh.
Here are the full AP first- and second-team results:
FIRST TEAM
Offense
WR — David Bell, Purdue, 6-2, 205, Jr., Indianapolis.
WR — Chris Olave, Ohio State, 6-1, 188, Sr., San Ysidro, California.
OT— Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State, 6-5, 315, Jr., Tampa, Florida.
OT — Peter Skoronski, Northwestern, 6-4, 294, So., Park Ridge, Illinois.
OG — Thayer Munford, Ohio State, 6-6, 320, Sr., Cincinnati.
OG — Josh Seltzner, Wisconsin, 6-4, 310, Sr., Columbus, Wisconsin.
C — u-Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa, 6-3, 290, Jr., Solon, Iowa.
TE — Austin Allen, Nebraska, 6-9, 255, Jr., Aurora, Nebraska.
QB — u-C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, 6-3, 218, Fr., Inland Empire, California.
RB — u-Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State, 5-10, 210, Jr., Arlington, Tennessee.
RB — Hassan Haskins, Michigan, 6-1, 220, Sr., St. Louis.
PK — Jake Moody, Michigan, 6-1, 211, Sr., Northville, Michigan.
All-purpose — Jayden Reed, Michigan State, 6-0, 185, Jr., Naperville, Illinois.
Defense
DE — u-Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan, 6-6, 265, Sr., Plymouth, Michigan.
DE — George Karlaftis, Purdue, 6-4, 275, Jr., West Lafayette, Indiana.
DT — Haskell Garrett, Ohio State, 6-2, 300, Sr., Las Vegas.
DT — PJ Mustipher, Penn State, 6-4, 326, Sr., Owings Mills, Maryland.
LB — Leo Chenal, Wisconsin, 6-2, 251, Jr., Grantsburg, Wisconsin.
LB — David Ojabo, Michigan, 6-5, 250, Jr., Aberdeen, Scotland.
LB — Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin, 6-2, 236, Sr., Deer Park, Illinois.
CB — Riley Moss, Iowa, 6-1, 194, Sr., Ankeny, Iowa.
CB — Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska, 6-0, 197, Jr., Montgomery, Alabama.
S — Jaquan Brisker, Penn State, 6-1, 200, Sr., Pittsburgh.
S — Kerby Joseph, Illinois, 6-1, 200, Jr., Orlando, Florida.
P — Jordan Stout, Penn State, 6-3, 209, Sr., Cedar Bluff, Virginia.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
WR — Jahan Dotson, Penn State, 5-11, 184, Sr., Nazareth, Pennsylvania.
WR — Garrett Wilson, Ohio State, 6-0, 192, Jr., Austin.
OT — Andrew Stueber, Michigan, 6-7, 338, Sr., Darien, Connecticut.
OT — Daniel Faalele, Minnesota, 6-9, 380, Sr., Melbourne, Australia.
OG — Blaise Andries, Minnesota, 6-6, 335, Sr., Marshall, Minnesota.
OG — Kyler Schott, Iowa, 6-2, 294, Sr., Coggon, Iowa.
C — Andrew Vastardis, Michigan, 6-3, 294, Sr., Ashburn, Virginia.
TE — Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin, 6-5, 244, Sr., Madison, Wisconsin.
QB — Aidan O'Connell, Purdue, 6-3, 210, Sr., Long Grove, Illinois.
RB — TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State, 5-10, 215, Fr., Hopewell, Virginia.
RB — Braelon Allen, Wisconsin, 6-2, 238, Fr., Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
PK — Caleb Shudak, Iowa, 5-8, 178, Sr., Council Bluffs, Iowa.
All-purpose — Charlie Jones, Iowa, 6-0, 188, Sr., Deerfield, Illinois.
Defense
DE — Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State, 6-3, 256, Sr., Silver Spring, Maryland.
DE — Zach VanValkenburg, Iowa, 6-4, 267, Sr., Zeeland, Michigan.
DT — Jacob Slade, Michigan State, 6-4, 315, Jr., Lewis Center, Ohio.
DT — Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin, 6-4, 317, Jr., Janesville, Wisconsin.
LB — Jack Campbell, Iowa, 6-5, 243, Jr., Cedar Falls, Iowa.
LB — Micah McFadden, Indiana, 6-2, 232, Sr., Tampa, Florida.
LB — JoJo Domann, Nebraska, 6-1, 230, Sr., Colorado Springs, Colorado.
CB — Matt Hankins, Iowa, 6-0, 185, Sr., Lewisville, Texas.
CB — Denzel Burke, Ohio State, 6-1, 192, Fr., Scottsdale, Arizona.
S — Dane Belton, Iowa, 6-1, 205, Jr., Tampa, Florida.
S — Daxton Hill, Michigan, 6-0, 192, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma.
P — Adam Korsak, Rutgers, 6-2, 180, Sr., Melbourne, Australia.
