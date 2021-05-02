Husker target Kanak saw 'a lot of energy' at Memorial Stadium; talks recent interest from Clemson

"I just wanted to kind of get a feel for the place and check out the environment. I have heard a bunch of stuff about the stadium and how it is and so I wanted to get in there and feel it for myself and see it."

The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder is one of the most athletic players in the Midwest for the 2022 class and Nebraska is interested in him on both offense and defense.

Kanak, though, has many suitors and a couple of formidable new ones. He said recently he's had extensive contact with Clemson and he has a visit planned there for June 1, as soon as the dead period ends.

"It's definitely a very exciting thing to happen," Kanak said of the interest from Dabo Swinney's program. "It's kind of what everybody hopes for in the college football recruiting process. And other than their success, they have a bunch of really good guys that I've talked to that have built that program on some good foundation. That's something really important, other than the success, that it's great guys and that success comes from something. They've built it up on a good foundation."