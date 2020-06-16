Husker Takeout: What you should know from Scott Frost's 30-minute Zoom call and more nuggets from Tuesday

INTRO
ZOOMING WITH FROST
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost hosted local reporters for a 35-minute Zoom call on Tuesday morning. The discussion touched several topics, ranging from leadership and the team's unity in the wake of current events to position battles at quarterback and on the offensive line.
Steven M. Sipple has four major takeaways from the conference, beginning with a reason Husker fans should feel comfortable with Scott Frost's leadership of the program.
GETTING IT DONE
Leadership can't be coached or facilitated. Rather it's a trait that must develop organically, and it's an important piece to a football team, or any group competing for a mutual cause, for that matter.
In that sense, Frost suggested he was pleased with the emergence of leaders, a presence that holds heightened importance in the face of a global health pandemic and racial tension in the country.
ON THE BALLOT
A pair of former Nebraska linemen — one for both sides of the ball — appeared on the college football Hall of Fame ballot Tuesday.
LINEMAN SHUFFLE
There's likely to be a younger guy at right tackle this season. As such, Scott Frost is moving an experienced lineman to strike a balance of veterans on either side center Cameron Jurgens.
The offensive line position features an intriguing crop of players, and was expected to be an area of focus during spring ball.
CLEAR OUT THE DVR
Nebraska Day is coming. Big Ten Network has featured several teams in the league with a devoted day of coverage, and now it's time for the Huskers.
Beginning at 5 a.m. Wednesday with a 2014 Big Ten baseball tournament against Michigan and ending 4 a.m. Thursday with a men's basketball game against Purdue, there are 18 different programs devoted to all things Nebraska, all day.
Check out the full listing below:
RANK EM'
Jeff Goodman and Brett McMurphy of Stadium ranked all the Big Ten athletic directors based on football and men's hoops hires.
Nebraska AD Bill Moos earns a C-plus. Full list here.
Athlon recently published its predictions for the Big Ten football season, which has the Huskers projected to finish fourth in the West.
Frost says in a Zoom call with reporters that you could count "on one or two hands" the number of players who have not yet arrived on campus for voluntary workouts. #Huskers— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) June 16, 2020
Scott Frost says: "We've never tried to stifle our kids' voices. I want them to have the outlet to say what they think ... and we'll always encourage that kind of free speech in our program." #Huskers— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) June 16, 2020
#Huskers don't have a COVID-19 pledge for the players to sign like some schools, including others in the Big Ten, have done, per Scott Frost. "They understand what's at stake."— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) June 16, 2020
Frost says he wants to see how the two-week "minicamp" goes this year (assuming the DI council approves the proposed schedule) but he says he could see being in favor of doing it every year ahead of preseason camp. #Huskers— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) June 16, 2020
Frost says the plan now is for Matt Farniok to start out at RG instead of LG. That way there's a veteran on each side of the line with Brenden Jaimes at LT. #Huskers— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) June 16, 2020
Frost says getting his players back working out June 1st, before most teams, is in some ways an advantage for Nebraska. For one, it helps offset the loss of 13 spring practices.— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) June 16, 2020
Frost said he'd be shocked if there's a team anywhere with more stringent COVID-19 protocols and regulations than the ones his players adhere to.— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) June 16, 2020
Frost acknowledges that missing spring ball almost entirely affects the X's and O's part of players' learning, among other things.— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) June 16, 2020
"Our leadership (among players) has been invaluable during this time," Frost told reporters in reference to coaches not being able to work with players.— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) June 16, 2020
He likes what he sees. He mentions the offensive linemen first.
"I think our leadership will be stronger than it's been."
Frost says NU football needs to be an example for the community and "the best way I know how to do that is to continue to try to provide an environment within these walls where everybody feels safe and equal." #Huskers— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) June 16, 2020
