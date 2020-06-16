Husker Takeout: What you should know from Scott Frost's 30-minute Zoom call and more nuggets from Tuesday
Husker Takeout: What you should know from Scott Frost's 30-minute Zoom call and more nuggets from Tuesday

Huskers Takeout logo
Illustration by Clark Grell

INTRO

Welcome to Husker Takeout. With this feature, we aim to collect the chatter surrounding Nebraska athletics, the Big Ten Conference and college sports world, and package it together in one neat place for your evening convenience. 

You can expect the roundup to reach your email and social media accounts three times per week. After all, compelling information remains despite a lack of live sporting events.  

Like always, we welcome your feedback. Email NHead@journalstar.com with comments, ideas and other considerations.

ZOOMING WITH FROST

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost hosted local reporters for a 35-minute Zoom call on Tuesday morning. The discussion touched several topics, ranging from leadership and the team's unity in the wake of current events to position battles at quarterback and on the offensive line. 

Steven M. Sipple has four major takeaways from the conference, beginning with a reason Husker fans should feel comfortable with Scott Frost's leadership of the program.

Find his story here

GETTING IT DONE

Leadership can't be coached or facilitated. Rather it's a trait that must develop organically, and it's an important piece to a football team, or any group competing for a mutual cause, for that matter. 

In that sense, Frost suggested he was pleased with the emergence of leaders, a presence that holds heightened importance in the face of a global health pandemic and racial tension in the country.  

Check out more from Parker Gabriel here

ON THE BALLOT

A pair of former Nebraska linemen — one for both sides of the ball — appeared on the college football Hall of Fame ballot Tuesday.

More on Larry Jacobson and Zach Wiegert here.

LINEMAN SHUFFLE

There's likely to be a younger guy at right tackle this season. As such, Scott Frost is moving an experienced lineman to strike a balance of veterans on either side center Cameron Jurgens. 

The offensive line position features an intriguing crop of players, and was expected to be an area of focus during spring ball.

More on the linemen here.

CLEAR OUT THE DVR 

Nebraska Day is coming. Big Ten Network has featured several teams in the league with a devoted day of coverage, and now it's time for the Huskers. 

Beginning at 5 a.m. Wednesday with a 2014 Big Ten baseball tournament against Michigan and ending 4 a.m. Thursday with a men's basketball game against Purdue, there are 18 different programs devoted to all things Nebraska, all day. 

Check out the full listing below:

RANK EM'

Jeff Goodman and Brett McMurphy of Stadium ranked all the Big Ten athletic directors based on football and men's hoops hires. 

Nebraska AD Bill Moos earns a C-plus. Full list here

Athlon recently published its predictions for the Big Ten football season, which has the Huskers projected to finish fourth in the West.

