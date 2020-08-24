Husker Takeout: What a recruit's official visit to Lincoln looks like; another in-state commit; and more nuggets from Monday

INTRO
BEHIND THE SCENES
So that's what it's like to be courted by a Power Five football team, huh?
A four-minute video posted to Twitter by Nebraska football gave recruits a look at what an official on-campus visit in Lincoln might look like whenever those are possible again.
Chartered flights, chauffeured vehicles, Cornhusker Hotel. And that's just the start. Wan'Dale Robinson makes an appearance (scratch that, a pitch) and Scott Frost closes the show from his office.
It's worth a watch. Check it out below:
Welcome to the Good Life ☠️🎈#GBR x #VirtualVisit pic.twitter.com/BQwCU7LPri— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 24, 2020
SUPPORTING LOCAL
Nebraska football's Class of 2021 recruiting class grew by one, and the group of in-state commits increased to three.
Omaha Westside's Koby Bretz gave his pledge to Frost on Sunday night, less than three days after receiving an offer from the school he grew up watching and cheering on.
Bretz is characterized as an "athlete" by recruiting services, but he projects as a defensive player, whether it be in the secondary or at linebacker.
Parker Gabriel has a handle on where he could fit. Check out more from his chat with Bretz, and his observations from the addition below:
AP POLL IS OUT ... yay!
The Associated Press revealed its college football top 25 poll, serving an unneeded reminder to Big Ten and Pac-12 fans that their leagues will not, in fact, play a season this fall.
Big Ten teams, of which there were six, were accompanied by an asterisk*.
* Not playing this season so it is unclear why they are listed on the poll.
Anyways, if you're interested, check out the poll in its entirety here.
NO QUIT IN THEM
Nebraska football families aren't going down quietly, a sentiment further illustrated by an open letter from an attorney representing 11 Husker football families.
The attorney, Mike Flood, says he has yet to receive a response from a demand letter sent to the Big Ten late last week.
The main takeaway is simply transparency. They just want to see some concrete reasoning as it relates to the league's decision to postpone fall sports.
Find more details below:
Nuts and Bolts
* Several reports say the Ohio State athletic department is staring down a $130.3 million loss in revenue.
* An Indianapolis Star story suggests TV networks could provide at least some kind of financial assistance to Big Ten schools.
* The Gazette's Marc Morehouse reports Iowa athletics is expecting a $70 million loan. Gabriel says NU's Bill Moos hasn't ruled it out for his department.
#Huskers AD Bill Moos didn't fully close the door on financing as a possibility for Nebraska in our conversation last week, but he did say it has not been discussed at this point. NU Athletics will certainly lean some on its big reserve. https://t.co/GoUdaE3lV7— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) August 24, 2020
