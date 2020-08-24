Husker Takeout: What a recruit's official visit to Lincoln looks like; another in-state commit; and more nuggets from Monday

Nebraska football's Class of 2021 recruiting class grew by one, and the group of in-state commits increased to three.

Omaha Westside's Koby Bretz gave his pledge to Frost on Sunday night, less than three days after receiving an offer from the school he grew up watching and cheering on.

Bretz is characterized as an "athlete" by recruiting services, but he projects as a defensive player, whether it be in the secondary or at linebacker.

Parker Gabriel has a handle on where he could fit. Check out more from his chat with Bretz, and his observations from the addition below:

AP POLL IS OUT ... yay!

The Associated Press revealed its college football top 25 poll, serving an unneeded reminder to Big Ten and Pac-12 fans that their leagues will not, in fact, play a season this fall.

Big Ten teams, of which there were six, were accompanied by an asterisk*.

* Not playing this season so it is unclear why they are listed on the poll.