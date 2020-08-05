Husker Takeout: Unboxing a busy day for Nebraska and the Big Ten; and other nuggets from Wednesday

As hot takes were heaved across the social media spectrum, Steven M. Sipple collected all of his thoughts on the schedule and organized them into five bullet points.

One note is about a stretch that includes Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Ohio State in consecutive weeks, beginning Sept. 12. Another note ponders the idea of Nebraska traveling to Rutgers to open the season, considering the Scarlet Knights are currently quarantined in efforts of combating a full-fledged outbreak within the program, infecting at least 28 people.

Clearly, and rightfully, the Big Ten put a great deal of thought in its response to coronavirus.

The plan is centered around twice-weekly testing of those involved in all fall sports, including a "pre-competition" test, which is to be administered three days before a game or event.

More details, such as how the Big Ten is working with member schools, below:

