Husker Takeout: Unboxing a busy day for Nebraska and the Big Ten; and other nuggets from Wednesday

BEHOLD, A SCHEDULE
The Big Ten released its football schedule over breakfast on its official television network, with a grid displaying every team's regular season game presented before 8 a.m. Wednesday.
While this doesn't guarantee a season will be played, it's a big step. A huge one, if you ask Husker AD Bill Moos.
We look at the full schedule, and hear from Moos about the conception of the plan, which boasts flexibility in the form of added off weeks to accommodate any virus issues.
SIPPLE ON THE SKED
As hot takes were heaved across the social media spectrum, Steven M. Sipple collected all of his thoughts on the schedule and organized them into five bullet points.
One note is about a stretch that includes Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Ohio State in consecutive weeks, beginning Sept. 12. Another note ponders the idea of Nebraska traveling to Rutgers to open the season, considering the Scarlet Knights are currently quarantined in efforts of combating a full-fledged outbreak within the program, infecting at least 28 people.
SAFETY FIRST
Clearly, and rightfully, the Big Ten put a great deal of thought in its response to coronavirus.
The plan is centered around twice-weekly testing of those involved in all fall sports, including a "pre-competition" test, which is to be administered three days before a game or event.
NOUILI IS GOOD TO GO
The news of Nebraska offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili securing a waiver from the NCAA to become immediately eligible may have been overshadowed by the Big Ten's announcement, but it's worthy of your attention.
Nouili, a Norris grad by way of Germany, garnered playing time as a true freshman for Colorado State last season. He decided to transfer after CSU head coach Mike Bobo was fired.
PLAYING THE LONG GAME
OK, try to hang with me here. The NCAA Board of Governors met Tuesday to decide whether or not to proceed with national championship events (in all sports except football) as originally planned.
On Wednesday, the Board of Governors announced it was deferring to the boards of each Division (I, II and III). Division II and Division III both pulled the plug on their national title events.
Division I? Well, its board pushed the decision onto the Division I Council, which will reportedly meet next week. This is important for all Husker fall sports, including Nebraska volleyball's bid to make a run to the Final Four in Omaha.
CHARGE THOSE AIRPODS
... a new Husker Extra podcast is live. Sipple and Gabriel react to all of the Husker happenings from the day, which, of course, centers around the Big Ten releasing an official football schedule.
WHAT'S YOUR NUMBER
Omar Manning is No. 5. Zavier Betts is sticking with the No. 15 he donned in high school. What about Turner Corcoran? Logan Smothers?
Nebraska football released all of the newcomers' uniform numbers in a snappy Twitter video.
