Husker Takeout: The possibility of a league-only schedule in the fall; and more nuggets from Monday

BIG TEN SCHEDULE
An all-Big Ten football schedule this fall isn't ideal. But if it's that or nothing, Steven M. Sipple thinks league coaches would ask, "Where do I sign up?"
Based on what Sipple is hearing, he thinks it could be a reality.
Full column here.
GOING DIGITAL
Nebraska Athletics announced it is moving to a completely digital ticket process, replacing traditional paper stubs beginning this fall.
Fans attending a game will access tickets and parking passes through their mobile devices. Printed tickets will not be mailed out, and fans will not be able to use a print-at-home option.
Some aspects of the new system are still unclear, including the burning question: Does one absolutely need a smartphone to attend a Husker game? If so, I wouldn't want to be fielding those calls at the box office.
IVY LEAGUE RULING
The Ivy League is expected to announce it will shift all fall sports, including football, to the spring, according to several reports.
This announcement, which is expected Wednesday, would make the Ivy League the first Division I conference to enact such a change in response to coronavirus concerns.
For CBS's report, click here.
ROAD TRIP
While in-person recruiting trips remain prohibited, a Class of 2021 tight end prospect is taking matters into his own hands.
Gunnar Helm, who holds an offer from multiple Power Five schools, including Nebraska, is embarking on a campus tour of his own. He tweeted Lincoln is next on his list. He has unofficially visited Iowa and Wisconsin in the past two-plus weeks. Helm is not able to speak to any coaches, but he can get a feel for campuses and cities he is considering.
CHAMBERS UNDER FIRE
Former Penn State basketball player Rasir Bolton says he decided to transfer to Iowa State because coach Pat Chambers made a "noose" remark this past winter.
"A 'noose' around my neck is why I left Penn State. Head coach Patrick Chambers, the day after his one-game suspension in January 2019, in talking to me referenced a 'noose' around my neck," Bolton wrote in a statement on Twitter.
According to a report, Chambers told Bolton he wanted to "loosen the noose that's around your neck" in a conversation aimed to help the struggling freshman.
Chambers released a statement of his own less than two hours after Bolton's post, calling his words "hurtful, insensitive and unacceptable."
Why I chose to leave Penn State. pic.twitter.com/uszEPPJZPM— 🥳 (@rasir_9) July 6, 2020
