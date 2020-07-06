Husker Takeout: The possibility of a league-only schedule in the fall; and more nuggets from Monday

While in-person recruiting trips remain prohibited, a Class of 2021 tight end prospect is taking matters into his own hands.

Gunnar Helm, who holds an offer from multiple Power Five schools, including Nebraska, is embarking on a campus tour of his own. He tweeted Lincoln is next on his list. He has unofficially visited Iowa and Wisconsin in the past two-plus weeks. Helm is not able to speak to any coaches, but he can get a feel for campuses and cities he is considering.

CHAMBERS UNDER FIRE

Former Penn State basketball player Rasir Bolton says he decided to transfer to Iowa State because coach Pat Chambers made a "noose" remark this past winter.

"A 'noose' around my neck is why I left Penn State. Head coach Patrick Chambers, the day after his one-game suspension in January 2019, in talking to me referenced a 'noose' around my neck," Bolton wrote in a statement on Twitter.

According to a report, Chambers told Bolton he wanted to "loosen the noose that's around your neck" in a conversation aimed to help the struggling freshman.