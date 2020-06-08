Husker Takeout: The aftermath of JD Spielman's transfer, a plan to start practicing and more nuggets from Monday

INTRO
J.D. is O.U.T
There's never a "good" time to lose a wide receiver on pace to break school records. But, at the very least, the JD Spielman saga received a bit of closure Monday when it was confirmed the Minnesota native entered the transfer portal.
A BID FAREWELL
Nebraska sophomore Wan'Dale Robinson is included in virtually every conversation regarding leadership on the football team, and he showed his support for Spielman almost immediately after the news broke on social media.
SHALL WE VOTE?
A copy of the Football Oversight Committee’s plan to return to action, first reported by Sports Illustrated, was obtained by the Associated Press.
The plan outlines a six-week model for teams to prepare for the season. The NCAA Division I Council still needs to vote on the proposal.
TOP-SIX SEASON
Sure, the name Thomas Fidone dominates the dialogue as it pertains to Nebraska's tight end prospects for the 2021 class. And rightfully so.
But he's not the only one out there.
Erik Olsen, a Colorado native, is considered a four-star prospect. Joining Nebraska in the top-six are in-state Colorado, Notre Dame, Stanford, UCLA and Washington.
Top 6!!! @CUBuffsFootball @NDFootball @HuskerFBNation @StanfordFball @UCLAFootball @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/LGZeyQAo0S— Erik Olsen (@e_olsen12) June 8, 2020
