Husker Takeout: The aftermath of JD Spielman's transfer, a plan to start practicing and more nuggets from Monday
Husker Takeout: The aftermath of JD Spielman's transfer, a plan to start practicing and more nuggets from Monday

Huskers Takeout logo
Illustration by Clark Grell

INTRO

Welcome to Husker Takeout. With this feature, we aim to collect the chatter surrounding Nebraska athletics, the Big Ten Conference and college sports world and package it together in one neat place for your evening convenience. 

You can expect the roundup to reach your email and social media accounts three times per week. After all, compelling information remains despite a lack of live sporting events.  

Like always, we welcome your feedback. Email NHead@journalstar.com with comments, ideas and other considerations.

J.D. is O.U.T

There's never a "good" time to lose a wide receiver on pace to break school records. But, at the very least, the JD Spielman saga received a bit of closure Monday when it was confirmed the Minnesota native entered the transfer portal.

Find more on the production NU must replace — and the risky nature of Spielman's decision to enter the portal — here.

Gabriel also picks three buzzing questions surrounding the departure, including whether or not the Huskers have a problem with transfers leaving the program, here

Three questions in the wake of JD Spielman's decision to transfer from Nebraska

A BID FAREWELL

Nebraska sophomore Wan'Dale Robinson is included in virtually every conversation regarding leadership on the football team, and he showed his support for Spielman almost immediately after the news broke on social media. 

We rounded up some of the chatter about Spielman's decision to enter the portal here

SHALL WE VOTE?

A copy of the Football Oversight Committee’s plan to return to action, first reported by Sports Illustrated, was obtained by the Associated Press. 

The plan outlines a six-week model for teams to prepare for the season. The NCAA Division I Council still needs to vote on the proposal.

Check out more details here.

NCAA to vote on six-week start plan for college football teams

TOP-SIX SEASON

Sure, the name Thomas Fidone dominates the dialogue as it pertains to Nebraska's tight end prospects for the 2021 class. And rightfully so.

But he's not the only one out there. 

Erik Olsen, a Colorado native, is considered a four-star prospect. Joining Nebraska in the top-six are in-state Colorado, Notre Dame, Stanford, UCLA and Washington. 

Check out his highlights here

