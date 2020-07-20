Husker Takeout: TCU-bound JD Spielman opens up on social media, and more nuggets from Monday

CHINANDER ON RADIO

There are plenty of storylines Nebraska fans hope to be able to follow this season. One of them is an incoming youth movement on defense.

While defensive coordinator Erik Chinander spoke highly of the fresher faces, he had plenty of praise for the veteran cast, especially the secondary.

He also highlighted some position battles to keep an eye on, including linebacker.

UNL LAWSUIT

Nine women, all former or current students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, sued the school in federal court here Monday alleging its investigations and responses into sexual misconduct and harassment were insufficient.

At least some of the reported incidents name Husker student-athletes as victims and allege players, who are not named, of wrongdoing.