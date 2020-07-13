Husker Takeout: Scott turns heads on social media; Nixon reveals injury and more nuggets from Monday

INTRO
SCOTT BULKING UP
Monday marks the next step in college football's modified offseason structure, a period in which voluntary workouts become more official. That's the broad strokes, anyway.
Parker Gabriel gives more insight on what this 11-day period entails, and forecasts the rest of the summer.
NU strength and conditioning coordinator Zach Duval shared workout videos of two Huskers, running back Marvin Scott and center Cameron Jurgens.
The video of Scott, a true freshman, made the rounds on social media. Take a look below. You'll see why.
HULK Is HULKING SMASHING! #RunningBack #NEBRASKASTRONG #LeanMuscleMass @Mscott4__ pic.twitter.com/puapBYamv0— Zachary Duval (@zduval1) July 13, 2020
NIXON REVEALS INJURY
Will Nixon, a wide receiver from Texas, posted on Instagram that is he beginning to recover from an apparent ACL injury.
NU JOINS CAUSE
Nebraska joins several other colleges and universities in opposing ICE-proposed guidelines that propose international students should return home if their academic institution holds online-only classes this fall.
Here's Nebraska's official statement:
The University of Nebraska has joined an amicus brief opposing new fed guidance for int'l students. @UofNE_President: "Int'l students contribute enormously to the academic, cultural, social & economic fabric of our campuses & communities."— University of Nebraska (@u_nebraska) July 13, 2020
Full statement: https://t.co/n5G4E37TSC pic.twitter.com/t6cy8btvU9
SEC WAITS TO MAKE MOVES
The SEC is not moving to a conference-only schedule or making any drastic decisions about fall sports.
Not yet, anyway.
The conference met Monday and concluded it will wait to make scheduling decisions and more as it continues to monitor the coronavirus' path.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says he expects to know more by the end of the month.
MARYLAND SUSPENDS WORKOUTS
In case you missed this over the weekend, Maryland suspended its voluntary workouts after nine people across the athletic program tested positive for the coronavirus.
More from ESPN here.
