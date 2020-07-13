You are the owner of this article.
Husker Takeout: Scott turns heads on social media; Nixon reveals injury and more nuggets from Monday
Illustration by Clark Grell

INTRO

Welcome to Husker Takeout. With this feature, we aim to collect the chatter surrounding Nebraska athletics, the Big Ten Conference and college sports world, and package it together in one neat place for your evening convenience.

You can expect the roundup to reach your email and social media accounts three times per week. After all, compelling information remains despite a lack of live sporting events.

Like always, we welcome your feedback. Email NHead@journalstar.com with comments, ideas and other considerations.

SCOTT BULKING UP

Monday marks the next step in college football's modified offseason structure, a period in which voluntary workouts become more official. That's the broad strokes, anyway.

Parker Gabriel gives more insight on what this 11-day period entails, and forecasts the rest of the summer. 

NU strength and conditioning coordinator Zach Duval shared workout videos of two Huskers, running back Marvin Scott and center Cameron Jurgens. 

The video of Scott, a true freshman, made the rounds on social media. Take a look below. You'll see why. 

NIXON REVEALS INJURY

Will Nixon, a wide receiver from Texas, posted on Instagram that is he beginning to recover from an apparent ACL injury.

For more on Nixon, click here.

NU JOINS CAUSE

Nebraska joins several other colleges and universities in opposing ICE-proposed guidelines that propose international students should return home if their academic institution holds online-only classes this fall. 

Chris Basnett wrote about the proposal and its relation to sports, including Nebraska, last week. 

Here's Nebraska's official statement:

SEC WAITS TO MAKE MOVES

The SEC is not moving to a conference-only schedule or making any drastic decisions about fall sports. 

Not yet, anyway.

The conference met Monday and concluded it will wait to make scheduling decisions and more as it continues to monitor the coronavirus' path. 

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says he expects to know more by the end of the month.

More from NBC Sports here. 

MARYLAND SUSPENDS WORKOUTS

In case you missed this over the weekend, Maryland suspended its voluntary workouts after nine people across the athletic program tested positive for the coronavirus.

More from ESPN here

