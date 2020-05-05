Husker Takeout: Sanogo is a no-go, and other nuggets from Tuesday

INTRO
Welcome to Husker Takeout. With this feature, we aim to collect the chatter surrounding Nebraska athletics and the Big Ten Conference, and package them together in one neat place for your evening convenience.
You can expect the roundup to reach your email and social media accounts four times a week. After all, compelling information remains despite a lack of live sporting events.
Like always, we welcome your feedback on the project. Email NHead@journalstar.com with comments, ideas and other considerations.
ADAMA NO-GO
In a world of constant communication and self-expression on social media, Adama Sanogo mostly stays off the grid. But he made a splash Tuesday morning.
For the majority of the recruiting cycle, Nebraska was believed to be one of the favorites to land the four-star forward from New Jersey, and the tandem of Fred Hoiberg and assistant Matt Abdelmassih made a trip to see him last winter.
But Sanogo is heading to the Big East instead, as reports surfaced that the top-50 prospect, who is reclassifying for the 2020 recruiting class, gave a verbal commitment to UConn.
A tough break for the Huskers, who still have one open scholarship. But, as Chris Basnett writes, NU is wasting little time seeking other options for the final spot.
SIPPLE AND STOKES
Former Husker Eric Stokes, an NFL scout for nearly 20 years, says there are 25 college programs that you can bet will produce NFL talent. Nebraska is no longer one of them, and Stokes has a theory why.
More from Steven M. Sipple's chat with Stokes here.
COVID-19 HITS CAIN FAMILY
Kate Cain knew she was in for a risky trip the moment she began packing her bags. But, with the pandemic halting in-person classes and sporting activities at UNL, the Husker women's basketball forward had little choice but to return home.
Home is New York, a state quickly identified as the country's epicenter for the outbreak. And the unrelenting COVID-19 wasted little time entering the Cain family home in Middleton, particularly affecting Kate's mother, Alison.
Rest assured, the Cain family has made a full recovery. Clark Grell chatted with the Nebraska women's basketball all-time blocked shots leader, and you can find his story here.
ENUNWA TO MISS 2020
Former Nebraska wide receiver Quincy Enunwa has reportedly suffered another setback to a once-promising NFL career, as it appears the neck injury that has ended two of his past three seasons will also force him to miss the upcoming 2020 campaign.
Check out more details — including contract jargon — here.
HUSKERS HURLING OFFERS
After offering two class of 2021 quarterbacks Monday, including in-state Heinrich Haarberg, Nebraska continued sending them out Tuesday.
The following group announced via Twitter on Tuesday they had received offers from NU:
* Chris McClellan
Class of 2022 | DE, Tulsa, Oklahoma | Highlights
* Johntay Cook II
Class of 2023 | ATH, DeSoto, Texas | Highlights
* Davon Townley
Class of 2021 | DE, Minneapolis | Highlights
