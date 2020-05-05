Husker Takeout: Sanogo is a no-go, and other nuggets from Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

INTRO

Welcome to Husker Takeout. With this feature, we aim to collect the chatter surrounding Nebraska athletics and the Big Ten Conference, and package them together in one neat place for your evening convenience.

You can expect the roundup to reach your email and social media accounts four times a week. After all, compelling information remains despite a lack of live sporting events.

Like always, we welcome your feedback on the project. Email NHead@journalstar.com with comments, ideas and other considerations.

ADAMA NO-GO

In a world of constant communication and self-expression on social media, Adama Sanogo mostly stays off the grid. But he made a splash Tuesday morning.

For the majority of the recruiting cycle, Nebraska was believed to be one of the favorites to land the four-star forward from New Jersey, and the tandem of Fred Hoiberg and assistant Matt Abdelmassih made a trip to see him last winter.