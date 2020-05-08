Husker Takeout: Remembering Devaney; Gov. Ricketts discusses football season; and more nuggets from Friday

INTRO
MEMORIES OF DEVANEY
Saturday will mark the 23-year anniversary of Husker icon Bob Devaney's death. Devaney, who raised Nebraska football into a national heavyweight in the late 1960s and early ’70s, remains Nebraskan royalty over 50 years since he has last roamed the sidelines at Memorial Stadium.
Columnist Steven M. Sipple spoke to one storied leader, Tom Osborne, to better understand another, Devaney, in his latest.
A RAY OF HOPE
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is not ruling out a college football season this fall. He expects the NCAA to take the lead on determining the season's fate, but said there may be "an opportunity to make that happen."
DOWN THE ROAD
Nebraska has focused on the Class of 2023 this week, and the trend continued Friday.
Justin Benton, a defensive end from Covington, Georgia, announced he received an offer from Nebraska on Twitter.
Benton is 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds. His offers include Florida State, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan State and Minnesota.
The Huskers also made an offer to Rashad McKinley, a 2022 wide receiver from St. Paul, Minnesota. NU quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco is believed to be his primary recruiter.
TREVINO HAS NEW HOME
Former Lincoln Southeast standout-turned-Husker Xavier Trevino announced earlier this week he was entering the transfer portal. On Friday, he revealed his new home on Twitter.
BIG EAST MAKES NOISE
The Big East conference will not resume athletic practices or competitions until the league's schools allow all students back on campus, commissioner Val Ackerman said in a Friday news conference.
Obviously, the declaration has serious undertones as it pertains to the college football season. Creighton, a member of the Big East, said this week it plans to host students on campus for the fall semester.
WEEK IN REVIEW
As the traditional workweek winds to a close, choose from our staff's recent offerings for your weekend reading:
* It's certainly not every day a 14-year-old from Firth commits to a college baseball powerhouse. Nonetheless, Kale Fountain is heading to Florida State ... in four years. Find it here.
* Husker volleyball coach John Cook has countless awards and achievements. Brent C. Wagner takes a journey through his storied career leading up to his latest honor: a UNL commencement speaker. Check out the story here.
* Omaha products Avante Dickerson and Keagan Johnson recently raised eyebrows by choosing to commit to Big Ten West foes instead of taking Nebraska's offers. Harrison Phillips knows the feeling.
