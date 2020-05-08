Husker Takeout: Remembering Devaney; Gov. Ricketts discusses football season; and more nuggets from Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

INTRO

Welcome to Husker Takeout. With this feature, we aim to collect the chatter surrounding Nebraska athletics and the Big Ten Conference, and package it together in one neat place for your evening convenience.

You can expect the roundup to reach your email and social media accounts four times per week. After all, compelling information remains despite a lack of live sporting events.

Like always, we welcome your feedback. Email NHead@journalstar.com with comments, ideas and other considerations.

MEMORIES OF DEVANEY

Saturday will mark the 23-year anniversary of Husker icon Bob Devaney's death. Devaney, who raised Nebraska football into a national heavyweight in the late 1960s and early ’70s, remains Nebraskan royalty over 50 years since he has last roamed the sidelines at Memorial Stadium.

Columnist Steven M. Sipple spoke to one storied leader, Tom Osborne, to better understand another, Devaney, in his latest.

Check back later for his story.