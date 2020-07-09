Husker Takeout: Reacting to the Big Ten's season-shifting news; Adrian opens up; and more nuggets from Thursday

INTRO
MAKING THE MOVE
Steven M. Sipple alluded to the potential of an all-Big Ten football schedule in his Monday column, and it became a reality Thursday.
So, what does that mean? Is there still a chance the season isn't played at all? When can we expect a revised schedule?
MARTINEZ OPENS UP
Somewhat overshadowed by the Big Ten's revelation is Adrian Martinez joining the “No Struggle No Story” podcast for a candid conversation about last season.
A couple highlights:
* Martinez says injuries and losing wore on him mentally
* 48-7 loss to Ohio State before "College GameDay" and a national audience "definitely got to (me) a bit."
* Says he "wouldn't want it any other way" in talking about potential quarterback competition this fall
OPPONENTS REACTION
A pair of non-conference teams who were slated to play Nebraska football this season shared thoughts on the Big Ten's decision.
Central Michigan says it continues to work with the Mid-American Conference on schedule parameters; adds it is committed to a model that prioritizes health and safety.
Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham says the news is "disappointing" and that the program was "looking forward" to playing the Huskers in Lincoln.
NEBRASKA HOOPS OFFER
Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers reportedly offered 6-foot-6 guard Adama Bal, whose other Power Five interests also include Cincinnati, Georgia and Colorado.
Bal, who has a 6-11 wingspan, is a Class of 2021 prospect.
