Husker Takeout: Nebraska adds 2021 RB, and more nuggets from Monday

INTRO

Welcome to Husker Takeout. With this feature, we aim to collect the chatter surrounding Nebraska athletics, the Big Ten Conference and college sports world, and package it together in one neat place for your evening convenience.

You can expect the roundup to reach your email and social media accounts three times per week. After all, compelling information remains despite a lack of live sporting events.

Like always, we welcome your feedback. Email NHead@journalstar.com with comments, ideas and other considerations.

ERVIN IS IN

Nebraska football's 2021 recruiting class dipped to nine members last week when Christopher Paul Jr. announced his decommitment from the program.

It's back to 10 now with the addition of running back Gabe Ervin, who adds another skill player to a class that includes quarterback Heinrich Haarberg and wide receiver (and fellow Georgia) Shawn Hardy II.

Ervin announced his pledge to the Huskers in a live social media video, choosing NU over Georgia, Michigan State, Duke, Arizona State and others.