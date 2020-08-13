Husker Takeout: Moos closes the door on fall football; Omaha suffers another blow and more nuggets from Thursday

INTRO
MOOS CLOSES THE DOOR
In an insightful Husker Sports Nightly appearance, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos on Thursday erased the possibility of the Husker football team pursuing games this fall.
Moos said the idea of scheduling non-league games was non-permissible, adding that the team will be "in compliance" with the conference's regulations.
The interview packed a punch, touching several topics, including Moos on Scott Frost's now-viral statements, Huskers in the national headlines, financial impact and more.
IOWA FOOTBALL PARENTS
The Hawkeye football community isn't going down without a fight, according to reports.
Keith Murphy of SoundOFF says several Iowa football players' parents are sending a letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. The subject line? Reconsider a fall football season.
Other bullet points of the letter include:
* A concern for playing two seasons in one year, which would be the case if the league plays this spring
* Urgency for seniors to play
* Long-term ramifications of decision-making unacceptable
* Players and parents had no input
REITERATING COMMITMENT
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and NU President Ted Carter released a statement in the wake of Nebraska Athletics making national headlines for its desire to play fall football games this year.
In part, it read:
“The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a fully committed member of the Big Ten Conference. It is an unparalleled athletic and academic alliance."
ANOTHER BLOW FOR OMAHA
This year, Omaha has already missed out on hosting the College World Series, NCAA men's basketball tournament games and the Olympic swim trials.
Add the NCAA Tournament for Division I volleyball to the list, at least for now.
In an expected move, NCAA President Mark Emmert announced the event will not take place this fall, saying there will be an attempt to move the tournament to the spring.
MAN WITH A PLAN
Purdue football head coach Jeff Brohm has a plan.
He composed a specific plan for a potential spring Big Ten football season, which includes eight games beginning Feb. 27 and concluding April 17, with the postseason finishing by May 15.
The proposal checks a lot of boxes, and clearly was well-thought. Heck, it's even color-coded.
Check it out below:
Purdue Head Coach Jeff Brohm put out a plan for spring football and how it impacts the fall of 2021.— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 13, 2020
(via @BoilerFootball) pic.twitter.com/ezxmfbwKH3
