Husker Takeout: Moos closes the door on fall football; Omaha suffers another blow and more nuggets from Thursday

INTRO

Welcome to Husker Takeout. With this feature, we aim to collect the chatter surrounding Nebraska athletics, the Big Ten Conference and college sports world and package it together in one neat place for your evening convenience.

You can expect the roundup to reach your email and social media accounts three times per week. After all, compelling information remains despite a lack of live sporting events.

Like always, we welcome your feedback. Email NHead@journalstar.com with comments, ideas and other considerations.

MOOS CLOSES THE DOOR

In an insightful Husker Sports Nightly appearance, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos on Thursday erased the possibility of the Husker football team pursuing games this fall.

Moos said the idea of scheduling non-league games was non-permissible, adding that the team will be "in compliance" with the conference's regulations.

The interview packed a punch, touching several topics, including Moos on Scott Frost's now-viral statements, Huskers in the national headlines, financial impact and more.