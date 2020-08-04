Husker Takeout: Key Big Ten player opts out; waiting game continues; and more Tuesday nuggets

INTRO
BATEMAN OPTS OUT
Minnesota's Rashod Bateman, a third-team All-American and reigning Big Ten receiver of the year, will opt out for the 2020 college football season and focus on the NFL Draft.
He announced the decision in a Twitter video posted Tuesday morning.
"In light of the uncertainty around health and safety in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have to set my wishes aside for the wellness of my family, community and beyond," he said in the video. "Because of this, I have decided to opt out of the 2020 college football season and I will be taking the next steps in my journey by declaring for the 2021 NFL draft."
Bateman is projected as a first-round pick by many draft services.
Check out ESPN's full story here, and find his video below:
Wishing well❤️ pic.twitter.com/fxV1FI7r7o— Rashod Bateman (@R_bateman2) August 4, 2020
WAITING GAME CONTINUES
Husker fans were among many in the Big Ten community awaiting two important decisions regarding fall sports this season.
1) A Big Ten football schedule.
2) The result of an NCAA Board of Governors meeting that could postpone championships for sports such as volleyball.
Neither came. And so we wait. There are several reports suggesting both announcements will be released Wednesday.
In other words, who knows?
JACK HOIBERG
The Michigan State men's basketball team announced Jack Hoiberg has been awarded a scholarship for the upcoming season.
Jack Hoiberg is the son of Nebraska hoops coach, Fred Hoiberg. The duo shared a special moment in February, when Spartan coach Tom Izzo surprised Fred by placing Jack, a walk-on at the time, in the starting lineup for a game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The moment offered a classic line for Fred Hoiberg, recalling the moment he discovered his son was starting against his Huskers.
"Oh s---, that's Jack."
Today Coach Izzo announced that our guy @JackHoiberg has earned a scholarship for the 2020-21 season 🏀— Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) August 4, 2020
S/o to #10 for pushing everyone around him to get better and working hard every time he steps on the floor 💪 pic.twitter.com/JZGDk3GwD3
RANK EM'
With Monday's NBA Draft withdrawal deadline in the rearview mirror, the roster for picture for Big Ten teams became more clear.
As such, Chris Basnett ranks each team. You might be surprised who takes the top spot. You will not be as surprised by the cellar-dweller.
Check it out here:
LONG RELEASED
The Buffalo Bills released former Nebraska offensive lineman Spencer Long on Tuesday.
Long, who played for the Huskers until 2013, is in the second year of a three-year deal. He appeared in 14 games as a reserve for the Bills last season.
Long was drafted in the third round in 2014, and has played for Washington, the New York Jets and Buffalo.
