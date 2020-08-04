Husker Takeout: Key Big Ten player opts out; waiting game continues; and more Tuesday nuggets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INTRO

Welcome to Husker Takeout. With this feature, we aim to collect the chatter surrounding Nebraska athletics, the Big Ten Conference and college sports world and package it together in one neat place for your evening convenience.

You can expect the roundup to reach your email and social media accounts three times per week. After all, compelling information remains despite a lack of live sporting events.

Like always, we welcome your feedback. Email NHead@journalstar.com with comments, ideas and other considerations.

BATEMAN OPTS OUT

Minnesota's Rashod Bateman, a third-team All-American and reigning Big Ten receiver of the year, will opt out for the 2020 college football season and focus on the NFL Draft.

He announced the decision in a Twitter video posted Tuesday morning.

"In light of the uncertainty around health and safety in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have to set my wishes aside for the wellness of my family, community and beyond," he said in the video. "Because of this, I have decided to opt out of the 2020 college football season and I will be taking the next steps in my journey by declaring for the 2021 NFL draft."