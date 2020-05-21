Husker Takeout: John Cook forecasts fall optics, and other nuggets from Thursday

INTRO
COOK TALKS FALL
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook shares valuable insight as it pertains to the upcoming season in a podcast released by the university Thursday night.
Among the topics the storied coach cover include the potential of a Big Ten-only schedule, the possibility of fans at the Devaney Center and a look-ahead at Omaha.
More from Cook here.
WALKING RIGHT IN
The Nebraska men's basketball roster grew in the form of walk-on Chris McGraw.
Find more details on the Columbus, Ohio, native here.
'IT'S NOT EASY'
Former Nebraska football coach Bo Pelini raised a few brows in a Sports Illustrated story posted Thursday.
The coach, fired by the Huskers in 2014, reflected on his time in Lincoln as he gears up for his defensive coordinator role at LSU.
Pelini perhaps referenced Nebraska's struggles in the win-column (28-34 since his departure) with this quote.
“Hopefully now people have some sense of appreciation for what we did there, because it’s not easy," Pelini told SI's Ross Dellenger.
Find the full story here.
E.P. on M.J.
Surprisingly, Steven M. Sipple had not previously interviewed former Nebraska men's hoops standout Eric Piatkowski, one of only two players in Nebraska hoops history to play for four straight NCAA Tournament teams.
The story takes a closer look at Piatkowski's hard-to-break personality, and how that could have blended with Michael Jordan's style.
Check out Sipple's latest here.
TOP-5, TOP-5
Nebraska football cracked the final five schools released by Class of 2021 running back Gabe Ervin (Georgia).
Ervin is considered a three-star prospect by 247Sports Composite. In addition to the Huskers, Ervin included Georgia, Duke, Arizona State and Michigan State.
Check out Ervin's highlights below.
