Husker Takeout: John Cook forecasts fall optics, and other nuggets from Thursday

INTRO

Welcome to Husker Takeout. With this feature, we aim to collect the chatter surrounding Nebraska athletics and the Big Ten Conference, and package it together in one neat place for your evening convenience.

You can expect the roundup to reach your email and social media accounts three times per week. After all, compelling information remains despite a lack of live sporting events.

Like always, we welcome your feedback. Email NHead@journalstar.com with comments, ideas and other considerations.

COOK TALKS FALL

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook shares valuable insight as it pertains to the upcoming season in a podcast released by the university Thursday night.

Among the topics the storied coach cover include the potential of a Big Ten-only schedule, the possibility of fans at the Devaney Center and a look-ahead at Omaha.

