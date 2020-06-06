Husker Takeout: Henry Gray is going home, Iowa players speak up and more nuggets from Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

INTRO

Welcome to Husker Takeout. With this feature, we aim to collect the chatter surrounding Nebraska athletics, the Big Ten Conference and college sports world and package it together in one neat place for your evening convenience.

You can expect the roundup to reach your email and social media accounts three times per week. After all, compelling information remains despite a lack of live sporting events.

Like always, we welcome your feedback. Email NHead@journalstar.com with comments, ideas and other considerations.

LINEBACKER BLITZ

The early pieces of Nebraska football's Class of 2021 recruiting class carries a clear trend of bolstering the linebacker ranks.

Seth Malcom's commitment Saturday marked the latest piece to the puzzle, the fourth linebacker in a nine-person class.