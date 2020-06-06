Husker Takeout: Henry Gray is going home, Iowa players speak up and more nuggets from Saturday

INTRO
LINEBACKER BLITZ
The early pieces of Nebraska football's Class of 2021 recruiting class carries a clear trend of bolstering the linebacker ranks.
Seth Malcom's commitment Saturday marked the latest piece to the puzzle, the fourth linebacker in a nine-person class.
Check out more on the linebacker from Iowa here. Malcom is considered a three-star prospect and garnered offers from Minnesota, Iowa State, Kansas State and several others.
GRAY GOING HOME
When freshman Henry Gray announced he was transferring from Nebraska "due to an unanticipated family situation," last Friday, it was widely expected he would try to find a school closer to his hometown Miami.
The speculation rang true, sealed with Gray's announcement that he verbally committed to Florida State on Saturday.
SPEAKING UP
In the days following George Floyd’s May 25 death in the custody of a Minneapolis police offer, protests and demonstrations have erupted across the country, reigniting a national conversation about race and the systematic oppression of black people in the United States.
Former Huskers Michael Rose-Ivey and Damon Benning chatted with Parker Gabriel for an extended conversation about racism, ongoing protests and the path forward.
Check out a video and written Q&A here.
HAWKS CLAIM RACIAL 'UNFAIRNESS'
Several claims came to light Saturday accusing the Iowa football program of unfairly treating black student-athletes.
After a string of Iowa football players took to Twitter with anecdotes criticizing the program's culture, the team took action.
Iowa announced it placed strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle on administrative leave pending an independent investigation. Many of the instances detailed on social media centered around Doyle, according to a CBS Sports report.
Former Hawkeye and current Chicago Bear James Daniels, drafted in 2018, said in a tweet:
“There are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program,” Daniels wrote. “Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long.”
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said he was "saddened" to hear the comments, and called it a "defining moment" for the program.
