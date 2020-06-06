Husker Takeout: Henry Gray is going home, Iowa players speak out and more nuggets from Saturday

He did, indeed. Gray announced his intentions to join Florida International via Twitter on Saturday.

SPEAKING OUT

In the days following George Floyd’s May 25 death in the custody and under the knee of Minneapolis police, protests and demonstrations have erupted across the country and reignited a national conversation about race and the systematic oppression of black people in the United States.

Former Huskers Michael Rose-Ivey and Damon Benning chatted with Parker Gabriel for an extended conversation about racism, ongoing protests and the path forward.

Check out a video and written Q&A here.

IOWA PLACES COACH ON LEAVE

After a string of Iowa football players went public with claims of black players having negative experiences as a member of the Hawkeyes, the program took action.

Iowa announced it placed strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle on administrative leave pending an independent investigation.

Many of the instances centered around Doyle.

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said he was "saddened" to hear the comments, and called it a "defining moment" for the program.

