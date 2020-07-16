Husker Takeout: Haarberg in SI; Husker figures encourage masks; and other nuggets from Thursday

INTRO
NCAA ANNOUNCEMENT
The NCAA released updated recommendations as schools continue to trudge forward with intentions to present a fall sports season.
Among them: weekly coronavirus testing, extensive mask-wearing and quarantining.
NCAA president Mark Emmert didn't exactly offer a reassuring sentiment to those hopeful to cheer on the Huskers in a few months.
"Today, sadly, the data point in the wrong direction," he said in a statement. "If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic.”
WEAR A MASK
Speaking of masks, Nebraska Athletics released a video in support of the preventive measure.
Several Husker figures — Fred Hoiberg, Lexi Sun and Amy Williams, to name a few — sported black Adidas masks and encouraged people to do the same.
Hoiberg cut straight to the point: "Wear a mask and practice social distancing. It's that simple."
Check out the video below:
Let's tackle this together, Husker Nation. 😷↔️🌽 pic.twitter.com/il3PL373qO— Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) July 16, 2020
HAARBERG ON SI
Sports Illustrated evaluates Nebraska 2021 quarterback commit Heinrich Haarberg, tabbing the Kearney native an "All-American candidate."
A couple notable observations from the SI crew:
* "A talented runner... even showed the ability to challenge third level defenders with his speed."
* "Has a strong arm, can fire the ball in an instant when under heat."
* "Showed great poise and toughness under extreme pressure due to a subpar offensive line."
KEEP AN EYE OUT
Marques Buford, a well-traveled defensive back from Chicago, announced he will make his college decision Saturday afternoon.
Buford has offers from Nebraska, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Iowa State, Cal and several others. 247Sports considers Buford the best prep school player in the country from the 2021 cycle.
Check out his highlights below:
IN OTHER NEWS
* Yvan Ouedraogo's branding video is here as part of Nebraska's name, image, likeness rollout. It's pretty cool, too.
Clear for takeoff ⚠️🚀 pic.twitter.com/GbZHioylbs— Yvan Ouedraogo (@Yvanouedball) July 16, 2020
* Nebraska football picked up a late walk-on commit for the 2020 class. Read more about him here.
* The Husker baseball team clearly likes their standing on the recruiting trail. More from Chris Basnett here.
* A new Husker Extra podcast has arrived. Gabriel and Basnett dust off the microphone to talk football's sinking timeline and other NU Athletics topics. Listen below:
