Husker Takeout: Frost illuminating in recent conversation; Manning on his way; and other nuggets from Monday

HERE COMES OMAR
Of Nebraska football's Class of 2020 signing haul, Omar Manning's name is perhaps the one that elicits the most excitement.
Manning's academic plight heading into the summer was well-known, but the Kilgore (Tex.) receiver has met the academic requirements to become eligible for NU.
Parker Gabriel broke the story. Find it here.
LATEST ON SPIELMAN
While one receiver, Manning, is expected to be on campus soon, the situation surrounding JD Spielman's status with the team remains murky.
In a conversation with Steven M. Sipple and one other media outlet, Husker head football coach Scott Frost gave the latest update in regards to the Minnesota native.
The entire story is worth a read. Frost discusses athletes staying busy during the pandemic, and the (un)likelihood of the team recouping its lost spring practices.
Find the story here.
MAKING A PUSH
Just days after 2020 signee Henry Gray announced his decision to transfer, Nebraska is moving on to shore up its secondary.
The Huskers are reportedly in pursuit of a Miami native who was once committed to SEC powers Alabama, Georgia and LSU.
Not many athletes can say that.
Check out our story for more details here.
HUSKERS MAKE VOICE HEARD
In the wake of the George Floyd's death and subsequent protests across the country — including Lincoln — several notable Husker athletic figures, past and present, took to Twitter to voice their opinions.
We rounded up some of them below.
Past and present Huskers react to George Floyd's death and protests
Scott Frost
June 2, 2020
Husker SAAC
We are actively working to create spaces for our students to discuss and, more importantly, act on the injustices we have seen too often. This statement will not be our only source of support. pic.twitter.com/tkRZg11dSv— Husker SAAC (@HuskerSAAC) June 1, 2020
Tai Webster
BlackLivesMatter ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/HLq0eEIyRf— Tai Jack Webster I. (@Tjawtherula) June 1, 2020
Shavon Shields
June 1, 2020
Devine Ozigbo
I love the energy my Borther @b_stille_ is coming with. Being an ally for all is tough enough, especially when so many on the other side, ALLOW small, minuscule, and moot things blind them from the bigger picture. Thank you Ben.— Huncho ZIG⚡️ (@TrulyDevine_22) June 1, 2020
Trey McGowens
“...they telling us dream, look what they did to Martin Luther bullet holes in our King’s and they wonder why we never believe” @MeekMill 🗣🗣— Trey McGowens 3rd (@Trey5mac_) June 1, 2020
Quincy Enunwa
Damn I never thought my birthday would look like this. I’m hurting for my people. COVID and racism targeting us disproportionately.— Quincy Enunwa (@QuincyEnunwa) May 31, 2020
My only wish is that people continue to educate themselves before they dispute and deflect.
Watch:
The 13th on Netflix
White Savior on Amazon
Josh Mitchell
. @HuskerFBNation y’all are not off the hook either. the athletic department has been extremely quiet & I know what the inside of those walls look like. Stand up for your students & athletes! Stand up for your coaching staffs! Stand up for your employees!— Josh Mitchell (@J_Mitch05) June 1, 2020
Isaiah Roby
One bright side to all this madness is a lot of good conversations are happening. People need to talk, hear each other out, and learn from this so we all can have a better future!— Isaiah Roby (@roby_isaiah) May 29, 2020
Fred Hoiberg
May 30, 2020
Amy Williams
From the heart... pic.twitter.com/zyoaUmpysR— Amy Williams (@gussowilliams5) May 31, 2020
Ben Stille
The amount of WHITE people using BLACK lives matter protests as an excuse to vandalize and steal is the exact reason the protests are happening. Not only have they been taken advantage of for hundreds of years, but now their protests are being taken advantage of, be better!!!— Ben Stille (@b_stille_) June 1, 2020
Wyatt Mazour
The world needs more EQUALITY. The world needs more JUSTICE. The world needs more LOVE. ♥️✊ pic.twitter.com/99TQG7AClX— Wyatt Mazour (@WMazour20) May 30, 2020
JD Spielman
See but the problem is one side is almost never held accountable and that’s why we are where we are today over 1600 protesters arrested but 3 of the 4 cops remain free in the George Floyd case https://t.co/i27VERYynx— TAZY (@jdspielman10) June 1, 2020
Braxton Clark
In times like this I hope everybody keeps god in their corner, not only for their sake but friends and family as well.— Braxton Clark™️ (@braxton_2k) May 31, 2020
