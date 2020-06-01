You are the owner of this article.
Husker Takeout: Frost illuminating in recent conversation; Manning on his way; and other nuggets from Monday
Huskers Takeout logo
Illustration by Clark Grell

INTRO

Welcome to Husker Takeout. With this feature, we aim to collect the chatter surrounding Nebraska athletics and the Big Ten Conference, and package it together in one neat place for your evening convenience. 

You can expect the roundup to reach your email and social media accounts three times per week. After all, compelling information remains despite a lack of live sporting events.  

Like always, we welcome your feedback. Email NHead@journalstar.com with comments, ideas and other considerations.

HERE COMES OMAR

Of Nebraska football's Class of 2020 signing haul, Omar Manning's name is perhaps the one that elicits the most excitement. 

Manning's academic plight heading into the summer was well-known, but the Kilgore (Tex.) receiver has met the academic requirements to become eligible for NU.

Parker Gabriel broke the story. Find it here.

LATEST ON SPIELMAN

While one receiver, Manning, is expected to be on campus soon, the situation surrounding JD Spielman's status with the team remains murky. 

In a conversation with Steven M. Sipple and one other media outlet, Husker head football coach Scott Frost gave the latest update in regards to the Minnesota native. 

The entire story is worth a read. Frost discusses athletes staying busy during the pandemic, and the (un)likelihood of the team recouping its lost spring practices. 

Find the story here

MAKING A PUSH

Just days after 2020 signee Henry Gray announced his decision to transfer, Nebraska is moving on to shore up its secondary.

The Huskers are reportedly in pursuit of a Miami native who was once committed to SEC powers Alabama, Georgia and LSU. 

Not many athletes can say that. 

Check out our story for more details here.

HUSKERS MAKE VOICE HEARD

In the wake of the George Floyd's death and subsequent protests across the country — including Lincoln — several notable Husker athletic figures, past and present, took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

We rounded up some of them below. 

Past and present Huskers react to George Floyd's death and protests

