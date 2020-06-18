Husker Takeout: Frost, Hoiberg to give back; Huskers lose a LB; and more nuggets from Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INTRO

Welcome to Husker Takeout. With this feature, we aim to collect the chatter surrounding Nebraska athletics, the Big Ten Conference and college sports world, and package it together in one neat place for your evening convenience.

You can expect the roundup to reach your email and social media accounts three times per week. After all, compelling information remains despite a lack of live sporting events.

Like always, we welcome your feedback. Email NHead@journalstar.com with comments, ideas and other considerations.

GIVING BACK

Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg will donate a portion of their salaries to the Nebraska athletic department in an effort to mitigate the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I wanted to do my small part to help ensure our athletic department and all of our teams have the necessary resources to compete for championships moving forward,” Frost said in a news release.

The donations will stem from the coaches' salaries in the upcoming fiscal year. Frost makes $5 million annually and Hoiberg's base salary is set at $3 million.