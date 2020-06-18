Husker Takeout: Frost, Hoiberg to give back; Huskers lose a LB; and more nuggets from Thursday

INTRO
GIVING BACK
Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg will donate a portion of their salaries to the Nebraska athletic department in an effort to mitigate the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I wanted to do my small part to help ensure our athletic department and all of our teams have the necessary resources to compete for championships moving forward,” Frost said in a news release.
The donations will stem from the coaches' salaries in the upcoming fiscal year. Frost makes $5 million annually and Hoiberg's base salary is set at $3 million.
NEW YORK BOUND
Aaron Palensky, a former in-state standout at Papillion-La Vista South, only had one offer from a junior college school after high school.
Now he's joining one of the most valuable sports franchises in the world.
Palensky, who would have been a senior next season at Nebraska, chatted with Husker Extra reporter Chris Basnett on a whirlwind of a Sunday morning, and more.
MOVING ON
Christopher Paul Jr. is decommitting from the Nebraska football team, decreasing a robust linebacker 2021 group by one member.
Paul, a Georgia native, announced his decision on Twitter on Thursday. In a note posted online, he said he "may have been hasty in (my) decision making."
OUR LIVES MATTER
The Nebraska men's basketball team released a 1 minute, 30 second video in the wake of George Floyd's death and the current events that have swept the nation.
New Husker Trey McGowens begins the video, saying, "My life matters. My life is just as valuable as yours."
Seven more players — Kobe Webster, Dalano Banton, Lat Mayen, Teddy Allen, Eduardo Andre, Akol Arop and Derrick Walker — appeared in the video, sharing similar sentiments and encouraging unity.
Check out the video below:
Our Lives Matter pic.twitter.com/aMHjPPLiYc— Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) June 18, 2020
IN THE TOP 8
The Huskers cracked the top-eight schools Class of 2021 recruit Logan Fano is considering.
Fano, a defensive back from Utah, will choose between the Huskers, Michigan, Wisconsin, Utah, Oklahoma, Washington, BYU and Virginia.
'WON'T BE NORMAL'
Warde Manuel is one of several university athletic officials around the nation trying to make sense of the coronavirus pandemic, and how it will affect fall sports.
Manuel, the Michigan athletic director, said attendance of Wolverine football games this season "will not be normal."
He added: "We won’t have 110,000 people in Michigan Stadium this year."
