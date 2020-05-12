Husker Takeout: Frost covers several topics in radio interview, and other nuggets from Tuesday

INTRO
FROST COVERS GROUND
Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost covered a range of topics in a radio appearance Tuesday evening, including:
*4-6-week buildup 'possible' but not ideal:
*What safety protocols he thinks are important
*What's at stake if there's no football season
*Confidence his guys are staying in shape during shutdown
Check out a full recap here.
GOT THEIR GUY
It was no secret the Nebraska men's basketball team wanted a frontcourt option to close out its Class of 2020 recruiting class.
The Huskers got their guy Tuesday morning.
Meet Eduardo Andre here.
STAYING IN TOWN
The Big Ten men's indoor freshman of the year honor isn't leaving Lincoln.
Husker middle distance runner Brent Wetovick claimed this year's accolade after a standout debut college season, the league announced Tuesday.
NU's Mayson Conner won the award last year.
More on the Fullerton, Nebraska, native here.
WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGAS...
Former Nebraska football standout — and the program's last NFL Draft first-round pick — Prince Amukamara has a new home.
According to reports, Amukamara, who spent his last three seasons with the Chicago Bears, has agreed to a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.
More details here.
AROUND THE LEAGUE
Fred Hoiberg's team wasn't the only men's basketball team in the Big Ten to make a splash Tuesday. Some league housekeeping notes:
Purdue: Nojel Eastern, regarded by many as a premier defender in college basketball, has entered the transfer portal... Iowa: Men's basketball players Jordan Bohannon and Jack Nunge had medical hardship waives approved... Maryland: Lands men's basketball transfer Galin Smith from Alabama.
