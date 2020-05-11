Husker Takeout: Frost adds Aussie punter; NU men's hoops sets four-star meeting; and more nuggets from Monday

In other football news, Nebraska has added an NFL-tested defensive mind to the staff as an analyst, first reported by the Journal Star's Parker Gabriel.

Bill McGovern has spent the past seven seasons on an NFL coaching staff, most recently the New York Giants, where he worked with current NU outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson.

Bobby Maffei, a Nebraska graduate, was also listed as a defensive analyst on the school website's staff directory. Maffei last coached at Richmond and served at Baylor in 2017.

ZOOM, ZOOM

The Nebraska men's basketball team continues to work behind closed doors.

Fred Hoiberg and the Husker brass have set a virtual meeting with four-star prospect Eric Van Der Heijden from Raleigh, North Carolina (Class of 2021). The meeting is expected to take place this week, according to Endless Motor Sports.