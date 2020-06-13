Husker Takeout: Eric Crouch takes stand at Lincoln protest, and more nuggets from Saturday

WHERE ARE Ü NOW

Steven M. Sipple caught up with former Nebraska football defensive coordinator Mark Banker in Part 2 of his "Where are they now" series, which updates the whereabouts of Husker assistants from the past.

Banker, known for his candid nature during his 2015-16 tenure in Nebraska, spoke about an ongoing desire to remain on the sidelines after 40 seasons in college football.

He also offered a reflection of his time in Lincoln: "I loved everything about being there except for the internal workings," Banker said. "That part zapped me from the standpoint of the person who was my immediate supervisor (Riley), and also from the standpoint of the administration trying to handle the program."

Full story here.

