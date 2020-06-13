Husker Takeout: Eric Crouch takes stand at Lincoln protest, and more nuggets from Saturday

INTRO
CROUCH TAKES A STAND
Former Nebraska quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch spoke at the center of a protest in Lincoln on Saturday, saying that he attended "because our black community is hurting."
The march, which was spearheaded by former Husker Kieron Williams' organization, Fake Inc., took place Saturday between the state Capitol and Nebraska Union.
WHERE ARE Ü NOW
Steven M. Sipple caught up with former Nebraska football defensive coordinator Mark Banker in Part 2 of his "Where are they now" series, which updates the whereabouts of Husker assistants from the past.
Banker, known for his candid nature during his 2015-16 tenure in Nebraska, spoke about an ongoing desire to remain on the sidelines after 40 seasons in college football.
He also offered a reflection of his time in Lincoln: "I loved everything about being there except for the internal workings," Banker said. "That part zapped me from the standpoint of the person who was my immediate supervisor (Riley), and also from the standpoint of the administration trying to handle the program."
VIEW FROM THE MAT
Nash Hutmacher is one of the most decorated high school wrestlers in South Dakota, where he was a four-time state champion and rattled off 73 consecutive pins.
Hutmacher, now a freshman defensive lineman for Nebraska, makes clear his focus resides on the football team and said he does not intend to wrestle in college.
CORONAVIRUS IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL
As college athletic programs across the country return to voluntary workouts, Nebraska included, there has been more than a handful of positive coronavirus tests from athletes.
Perhaps most notably is Houston, which canceled voluntary workouts after six athletes tested positive for the virus. Iowa State reported 10 athletes reported positive on Friday.
ESPN conducted an anonymous survey, polling 73 players, with questions ranging from, "Are you comfortable practicing and playing games without a coronavirus vaccine?" to "If you're a junior or senior NFL draft prospect, would you be willing to play in the spring?"
ASKED AND ANSWERED
With all 16 members of the Nebraska volleyball team, including five newcomers, back on campus, what better time to catch up with John Cook?
