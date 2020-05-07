Husker Takeout: Cook welcomes Caffey; NU football recruiting notes; and other nuggets from Thursday

INTRO
Welcome to Husker Takeout. With this feature, we aim to collect the chatter surrounding Nebraska athletics and the Big Ten Conference, and package them together in one neat place for your evening convenience.
You can expect the roundup to reach your email and social media accounts four times per week. After all, compelling information remains despite a lack of live sporting events.
Like always, we welcome your feedback. Email NHead@journalstar.com with comments, ideas and other considerations.
COOK ON CAFFEY
We first reported middle blocker Kayla Caffey's intentions to transfer to Nebraska last week. The former SEC standout signed her national letter of intent Thursday, meaning John Cook was permitted to offer public comments on the graduate transfer.
Cook, whom Caffey called one of the best coaches in the country, cited Caffey's experience in a robust conference as one trait that attracted NU leadership.
Brent C. Wagner has more from the coach, and offers insight on where Caffey might fit within a middle blocker position group that has found success in the past.
HUSKERS OFFER 2023 DUO
Rueben Owens II hasn't even finished his freshman year of high school yet, but that hasn't stopped college football heavyweights from offering the Texas running back.
Nebraska joined that list, which also includes SEC powers Auburn, Texas A&M and Florida, on Thursday, when Owens tweeted he had received an offer from the Huskers.
Check out Owens' highlights here.
Nebraska also offered Pearce Spurlin III, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound WR/TE from Georgia.
Check out Spurlin's highlights here.
OREGON TAKES STAND
While the fate of the college football season hangs in the balance, the state of Oregon took a distinct stance Thursday.
The Oregonian wrote: "Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said large gatherings of people for events such as sporting events, concerts and festivals cannot go on in Oregon until effective prevention and treatment for the coronavirus, such as a vaccine, is available."
Brown added that such events through the month of September should be canceled or "heavily modified," the report continued.
The Oregon football team, which competes in the Pac-12, is scheduled to host North Dakota State, Ohio State and Hawaii in September.
SIPPLE'S LATEST
A pair of highly touted in-state recruits have raised eyebrows — and tensions — with their recent decisions to commit to schools not named the University of Nebraska.
Not to mention the tandem — Omaha products Avante Dickerson (Omaha Westside) and Keagan Johnson (Bellevue West) — verbally committed to Husker divisional rivals Minnesota and Iowa, respectively.
Steven M. Sipple gained perspective from someone familiar with leaving Nebraska for other programs — former Millard West standout Harrison Phillips, who chose Stanford over Nebraska in 2014 and currently plays for the Buffalo Bills in the NFL.
Check back later for his story.
HARBAUGH PENS LETTER
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is pushing for a change that would allow football players to enter the NFL draft after one year in college.
He shared his ideas in an open letter to the football community Thursday.
Check it out here.
