Husker Takeout: Cook welcomes Caffey; NU football recruiting notes; and other nuggets from Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INTRO

Welcome to Husker Takeout. With this feature, we aim to collect the chatter surrounding Nebraska athletics and the Big Ten Conference, and package them together in one neat place for your evening convenience.

You can expect the roundup to reach your email and social media accounts four times per week. After all, compelling information remains despite a lack of live sporting events.

Like always, we welcome your feedback. Email NHead@journalstar.com with comments, ideas and other considerations.

COOK ON CAFFEY

We first reported middle blocker Kayla Caffey's intentions to transfer to Nebraska last week. The former SEC standout signed her national letter of intent Thursday, meaning John Cook was permitted to offer public comments on the graduate transfer.