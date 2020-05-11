Husker Takeout: Bolstering the special teams; a four-star meeting and more nuggets from Monday

INTRO
BUT FIRST, FOOTBALL
Scott Frost and the Nebraska football team went Down Under for special teams help, adding Australian Daniel Cerni to the 2020 roster.
The fact he's a scholarship player alone suggests he has an inside track to the starting job in 2020, as punters seldom enter programs on scholarship, writes Steven M. Sipple.
In other football news, Nebraska has added an NFL-tested defensive mind to the staff as an analyst, first reported by the Journal Star's Parker Gabriel.
Bill McGovern has spent the past seven seasons on an NFL coaching staff, most recently the New York Giants, where he worked with current NU outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson.
Bobby Maffei, a Nebraska graduate, was also listed as a defensive analyst on the school website's staff directory. Maffei last coached at Richmond and served at Baylor in 2017.
ZOOM, ZOOM
The Nebraska men's basketball team continues to work behind closed doors.
Fred Hoiberg and the Husker brass have set a virtual meeting with four-star prospect Eric Van Der Heijden from Raleigh, North Carolina (Class of 2021). The meeting is expected to take place this week, according to Endless Motor Sports.
Van Der Heijden is a 6-foot-8 wing/forward who's the No. 78-ranked prospect in the nation after an impressive junior high school season.
He has offers from Wake Forest, Texas, Providence and Marquette, among others.
ON SECOND THOUGHT
After announcing his intent to transfer to South Alabama in late March, former Nebraska guard Dachon Burke will instead explore the pro ranks.
Burke has hired an agent and declared for the NBA Draft, which officially forgoes the remainder of his college eligibility.
Jeff Goodman of Stadium first reported.
SPARE A DOLLAR?
The latest list of betting odds for Big Ten football made the social media rounds Monday, and Nebraska is positioned above a certain border-state rival.
Not surprisingly, SuperBookUSA pegged Ohio State as the clear favorite (2/5), followed by Penn State and Wisconsin (7/1), and Michigan and Minnesota (16/1).
Nebraska checks in at 30/1 while Iowa is 50/1. This means a crisp $100 bill on the Huskers to win the conference pays out $3,000. Are you taking the wallet out?
IN OTHER NEWS
Forgive our step outside of Huskers and college sports, but if there ever were a time to deviate from the beaten path, this might be it.
Live sports are coming. Not a drill.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced baseball and softball activities are permitted to begin practice June 1, and games June 16.
Obviously, there are plenty of guidelines. Journal Star Sports Editor Clark Grell makes sense of them, and analyzes what it means for area sports here.
Not to be outdone, reports from the MLB indicated a proposal has been passed along to the player's union to begin a season in early July. More details on that here.
