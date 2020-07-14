Husker Takeout: A sigh of relief for international athletes; Lincoln Riley's optimism; and other nuggets from Tuesday

SIGH OF RELIEF
The Trump administration is backing down from a directive that would prohibit international students from staying in the United States if their institution moved to online-only classes.
This is an important development for athletes, such as Nebraska basketball's Yvan Ouedraogo and Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who will no longer be threatened by deportation if their school shifts out of in-person education in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nebraska on Monday joined several schools across the country in opposition of the proposal.
GET YOUR TICKETS... OR NOT
Nebraska Athletics announced it will delay men's and women's basketball season ticket renewals for 2020-21.
The move follows Husker volleyball's freeze on ticket renewals, which was revealed in May.
Chris Basnett caught up with Nebraska senior deputy athletic director Garrett Klassy to discuss the move, and what it means.
EYES ON UTAH
Husker hoops offered a pair of Utah prospects: Matus Hronsky and Ethan Potter.
Hronsky, a 6-foot-8 forward from Slovakia, currently plays at Wasatch Academy, a boarding school in Mount Pleasant, Utah. Hronsky is in the 2022 recruiting cycle.
Potter, 6-7, plays at Layton High. Potter is in the 2021 recruiting cycle. He averaged 22.6 points per game last season.
Think they could fit in with the Huskers? Check out their highlights below.
Potter:
Hronsky:
JUCOS PULL PLUG
At first glance, news from the National Junior College Athletic Association that its football season will be moved to spring doesn't seem to have any effect on the Huskers.
Turns out, Nebraska is interested. Keep in mind Scott Frost and company regularly recruit from the juco ranks. Just take a look at this year's signees: Omar Manning, Nico Cooper and Etava Mauga-Clements all came from junior colleges.
Parker Gabriel spoke to Iowa Western CC football coach Scott Strohmeier about the impact of the news, and gave insight to why Husker fans should care.
RILEY REMAINS OPTIMISTIC
Need a boost of optimism surrounding the fate of the college football season this fall?
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley is here for you:
"I just can't imagine a scenario (where we don't play)," Riley told ESPN. "Whether it's something we do in the fall, whether it's a shortened season, whether it's spring, there's nothing we should take off the table. Regardless of what we have to do, I don't think there's anything we can't work around and we can't adjust and can't make work in order to play college football. We've all got to do our part on that."
