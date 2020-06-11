Husker Takeout: A big stride made towards a college football season, Huskers add another LB and more nuggets from Thursday

INTRO
A sense of normalcy could be restored to college football next week. The NCAA Football Oversight Committee on Thursday approved a plan to set a preseason plan in motion. The proposal allows coaches to engage in film studies with their players beginning July 13, among other activities.
The NCAA Division I Council must approve plan, a step the Yahoo Sports report calls "a formality." The council will vote next Wednesday.
There are 10 known commits in Nebraska's Class of 2021 recruiting class. With the addition of Will Schweitzer on Thursday, five members of the class are linebackers.
Schweitzer, considered a three-star prospect, is a 6-foot-4, 220-pounder from Los Gatos, California.
10 years ago Thursday, the Big Ten Conference formally welcomed Nebraska into the league, marking a new chapter for Husker athletics.
Here's our story from the iconic moment, which ran in the June 12, 2010, edition of the paper.
Steven M. Sipple's educated guess suggests Kirk Ferentz has coached his last game for Iowa. There's a strong belief the emergence of stories from former Hawkeyes claiming racial disparity within the program will signal the end of Ferentz's 21-year career in Iowa City.
Sipple's latest column dives deeper into the issues, and offers two potential replacements, both of which will be of particular interest to Husker followers.
* Four-star linebacker TJ Bollers, a longtime Nebraska target, picked Wisconsin from a list of schools that was believed to be narrowed down to the Badgers, Nebraska and Iowa State.
* Bellevue West 2021 tight end Micah Riley picked up an offer from Wisconsin.
* The Nebraska men's basketball team offered Markus Ilver, a 2021 small forward from Woodstock, Virginia. The Huskers join Wisconsin and Xavier as Power Five schools on Ilver's offer list.
