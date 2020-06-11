Husker Takeout: A big stride made towards a college football season, Huskers add another LB and more nuggets from Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

INTRO

Welcome to Husker Takeout. With this feature, we aim to collect the chatter surrounding Nebraska athletics, the Big Ten Conference and college sports world and package it together in one neat place for your evening convenience.

You can expect the roundup to reach your email and social media accounts three times per week. After all, compelling information remains despite a lack of live sporting events.

Like always, we welcome your feedback. Email NHead@journalstar.com with comments, ideas and other considerations.

ONE MORE STEP

A sense of normalcy could be restored to college football next week. The NCAA Football Oversight Committee on Thursday approved a plan to set a preseason plan in motion. The proposal allows coaches to engage in film studies with their players beginning July 13, among other activities.

The NCAA Division I Council must approve plan, a step the Yahoo Sports report calls "a formality." The council will vote next Wednesday.