Husker spring ball on hold until at least April 6; AD Moos supports Big Ten's decisions

"As with the University, athletic facilities will remain open to student-athletes and staff," the spokesman said. "(The) weight room will be open for voluntary workouts and any of those would be done in small groups."

The school is encouraging students to go home, though residence halls and many other campus resources are set to remain open. When the school returns from spring break, classes are going to be taught remotely for the rest of the school year.

“The University of Nebraska works hard every day to provide the safest and most comfortable environment possible for all of our student-athletes," Moos said. "Our commitment to that is stronger than ever right now. Student-athletes who elect to remain on campus will be supported in the areas of academics, medical services, mental health services, nutrition, and technology. For those student-athletes that do not remain on campus we will continue to support them remotely with as many resources as possible.”

Also on Thursday, the school said that April 18's scheduled Red-White Spring Game is still a go for now but that conversations about that game and the volleyball program's April 25 spring game in Grand Island, "will occur in the coming days." There have been no updates about the status of the scrimmage since then.