Husker sports halted as Big Ten, NCAA cancel all remaining winter and spring seasons

The Huskers have held two of 15 scheduled practices so far this spring.

There will be questions to answer across the college landscape. Do student-athletes who saw their senior seasons cut short get a year of eligibility back? Do all spring student-athletes? Will the football recruiting cycle be adjusted? Might teams be able to complete "spring" football later in the year considering some schools have nearly completed it and some have only just started?

That will all follow in time, but the main takeaway for now is that Thursday will have seismic, long-lasting impact in the college athletics world.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier in the day, NU said it was closing all of its sporting events to the general public, but now they will not take place at all.

NU also outlined refund policies for people who had already purchased tickets to future events.

All season ticket holders will receive a partial refund for affected games and all single-game ticket purchases will be refunded by the NU ticket office. Tickets purchased online or over the phone will be automatically refunded, while tickets purchased in person can be returned at the point of purchase for a refund.