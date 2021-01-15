Husker senior walk-on WR Levi Falck returning for 2021

Nebraska’s wide receiving corps is going to look different in 2021, but Levi Falck will be among the familiar faces.

The graduate transfer from South Dakota, who walked on with the Huskers before the 2020 season and worked his way into a starting role, confirmed Friday to the Journal Star that he is planning to return for the 2021 season.

Falck, a 6-foot-2, 205-pounder, played in all eight games for Nebraska in 2020 and started half of them. He logged 13 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown and was third on the team in targets (220), trailing only junior tight end Austin Allen (28) and departed sophomore receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (66).

Without Robinson, the group is going to look considerably different. NU has added a graduate transfer in former FCS first-team All-American Samori Toure from Montana and will rely on young players like Zavier Betts, who showed promise in limited work this fall, and Alante Brown. There are a couple of wildcards like junior Omar Manning and freshman Will Nixon.

Falck is one of the more known commodities. He earned regular playing time in Matt Lubick’s group by showing himself to be reliable and a serviceable blocker.

The Circle Pines, Minnesota native is able to play a sixth collegiate season because of the extra year of eligibility granted to all players by the NCAA in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

