HUSKER FOOTBALL

Husker senior RB Mills on preseason Doak Walker watchlist

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16

Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) rushes for a first down against Wisconsin's Reggie Pearson (2) in the first quarter on Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Dedrick Mills is getting some preseason attention.

The Nebraska senior running back on Wednesday was named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watchlist. The Doak Walker is given to the nation's top running back each year. 

Mills, a Georgia native, is entering his second season with the Huskers after beginning his career at Georgia Tech and then playing at Garden City (Kansas) Community College. 

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound back finished 2019 with 745 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns and came on strong late in the season. A big November was highlighted by a 188-yard performance against Wisconsin, one of two 100-plus yard games on the season. 

On Wednesday, Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held outlined on the radio why he thinks Mills is primed for a big final college season. 

"I think what you saw from the outside is what we saw on the inside, and that's a guy that has talent, he runs hard and is physical, but it took him a little time to get used to a spread offense," Held said. "In junior college he ran a lot of gap stuff and at Georgia Tech he was that "B" back fullback. 

"So it's a different deal when you get into a spread offense, and it took him a while to get used to it, but the last third of the year, how much better he got and he made a lot of progress being able to see the cuts that he didn't make at the beginning of the year. ... That allowed him to have a lot of success and really catapulted him into the offseason and into this 2020 season." 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

