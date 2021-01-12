Husker senior RB Dedrick Mills declares for NFL Draft

One running back in, one out on Tuesday for the Huskers.
Senior Dedrick Mills announced that he is turning his sights to professional football rather than returning to Nebraska and using the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, NU landed a commitment from USC transfer running back Markese Stepp.
Mills, a Georgia native, turned 24 last month. Shortly before that birthday, he finished 2020 on a high note, rushing for 191 yards and piling up 237 total yards of offense against Rutgers on Dec. 18.
He missed nearly three games in the middle of the season with a knee injury, and said Tuesday he never fully recovered.
Overall in two seasons as a Husker, Mills rushed for 1,141 yards (5.0 per carry) and 13 touchdowns and added 207 receiving yards on 28 catches.
He said after the win against the Scarlet Knights that he thought he would have a decision on whether to return for 2021 within a couple of days or a week, but he said Tuesday that he actually made his final decision late last week.
He said he immensely enjoyed his time at Nebraska.
"It was the most family oriented type of program, where they make you feel like you're home," he said. "There are still a lot of people there who love me."
January 12, 2021
So, it will be Stepp and a group of youngsters for the Huskers in 2021. Freshman Marvin Scott and redshirt freshmen Rahmir Johnson and Ronald Thompkins combined for 37 carries and 116 yards plus one touchdown in 2020. Freshman Sevion Morrison did not play in a game after battling injuries and missing some time due to COVID-19 protocols.
This story will be updated.
