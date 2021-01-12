Husker senior RB Dedrick Mills declares for NFL Draft

One running back in, one out on Tuesday for the Huskers.

Senior Dedrick Mills announced that he is turning his sights to professional football rather than returning to Nebraska and using the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, NU landed a commitment from USC transfer running back Markese Stepp.

Mills, a Georgia native, turned 24 last month. Shortly before that birthday, he finished 2020 on a high note, rushing for 191 yards and piling up 237 total yards of offense against Rutgers on Dec. 18.

He missed nearly three games in the middle of the season with a knee injury, and said Tuesday he never fully recovered.

Overall in two seasons as a Husker, Mills rushed for 1,141 yards (5.0 per carry) and 13 touchdowns and added 207 receiving yards on 28 catches.