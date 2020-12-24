 Skip to main content
Husker senior OL Wilson in transfer portal, may try to use extra season
HUSKER FOOTBALL

Husker senior OL Wilson in transfer portal, may try to use extra season

Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29

Nebraska offensive linemen Boe Wilson (56) and Matt Farniok (71) await the snap to quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) in the third quarter against Iowa on Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Senior offensive lineman Boe Wilson may try to play a sixth year of college football, but it will not be at Nebraska. 

The Husker veteran, who appeared in 39 games in his career and began 2020 as NU's starting left guard before eventually ceding most playing time to redshirt freshman Ethan Piper, is in the transfer portal as of Thursday afternoon, the Journal Star confirmed. 

Wilson started the first two games of the season for Nebraska and appeared in four overall this fall. The Lee's Summit, Missouri, native indicated after Friday night's win over Rutgers that he was considering not returning, tweeting from the locker room about "Sending us old guys out with a Husker win!!"

He started 23 games total in his career at Nebraska. 

NU has several other seniors that could use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic, move on to the NFL or decide to transfer. Most of those decisions are expected to be made over the next couple of weeks.

Tags

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

