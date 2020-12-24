Husker senior OL Wilson in transfer portal, may try to use extra season

Senior offensive lineman Boe Wilson may try to play a sixth year of college football, but it will not be at Nebraska.

The Husker veteran, who appeared in 39 games in his career and began 2020 as NU's starting left guard before eventually ceding most playing time to redshirt freshman Ethan Piper, is in the transfer portal as of Thursday afternoon, the Journal Star confirmed.

Wilson started the first two games of the season for Nebraska and appeared in four overall this fall. The Lee's Summit, Missouri, native indicated after Friday night's win over Rutgers that he was considering not returning, tweeting from the locker room about "Sending us old guys out with a Husker win!!"

He started 23 games total in his career at Nebraska.

NU has several other seniors that could use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic, move on to the NFL or decide to transfer. Most of those decisions are expected to be made over the next couple of weeks.

