Husker senior JoJo Domann earns weekly honor from Big Ten
Husker senior JoJo Domann earns weekly honor from Big Ten

  Updated
Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 10.2

Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) sacks Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Full Scott Frost press conference after Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 02, 2021. The Huskers won the game 56-7.

Nebraska went five years without winning a Big Ten defensive player of the week award. 

Now two Huskers have picked up honors in the past four weeks. 

Senior JoJo Domann was named the league's co-defensive player of the week on Monday morning after he checked in with a pair of sacks and a pair of forced fumbles in the Huskers' 56-7 blowout victory over Northwestern on Saturday night. 

Domann (6-foot-1 and 235 pounds) logged a key forced fumble in the second quarter as Northwestern was at the 1-yard line and threatening to pull within two scores, knocking the ball free as quarterback Ryan Hilinski tried to hand it to running back Evan Hull. Junior defensive lineman Deontre Thomas recovered the loose ball and the Wildcats didn't come close to scoring the rest of the game. 

The sacks were Domann's first two of the season. He spends much of his time playing off the ball or in coverage, but his versatility has been on display over the first half of the season. 

Saturday, he became the only Football Bowl Subdivision player so far this year to record at least nine tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in a game. 

Domann is tied for second in the Big Ten in tackles for loss (7.0) and is behind only his teammate Garrett Nelson (8.0). 

Domann is third on the Huskers in tackles behind Nick Henrich and sophomore Luke Reimer, who was named the Big Ten's defensive player of the week on Sept. 13 after a 16-tackle performance against Buffalo. Before that, a Husker defender hadn't won the weekly award since Nate Gerry in September of 2016. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

