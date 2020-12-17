Husker senior Connor Culp named Big Ten kicker of the year

Connor Culp picked up some nice hardware from the Big Ten on Thursday morning.
The Nebraska kicker was named the Big Ten's Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year and also was voted first-team All-Big Ten by both the league's coaches and media.
.@culpyy18 is your B1G KICKER of the year!#TheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/Q46D6TrCt1— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 17, 2020
That's the latest step in what has already been a very productive first year in Lincoln for Culp, a walk-on graduate transfer who spent the first several years of his career at LSU.
The Arizona native has made 13-of-15 field goals this year and had made nine straight before he missed a 32-yarder on Saturday against Minnesota.
Culp has also made all of his extra points and has been solid in kickoff duty even without the kind of booming leg that can regularly send the ball through the end zone.
Culp has been asked to handle mostly shorter kicks this fall, but he drilled a 48-yarder against Purdue as part of a 3-for-3 outing that showed he is capable of connecting from longer range.
“It's big,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said last week of Culp’s addition. “We haven't been very good at that spot the first couple years here. He certainly gives us a guy that we can count on. I get less nervous when I send the field-goal unit out there.
“We start thinking about kicking a field goal from farther out because of his range, so it gives us a lot more confidence and glad he that he's a part of what we're doing.”
Culp opted not to be recognized on Senior Day last week, an indication that he may be planning on returning to Nebraska in 2021 to use the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA has made every player eligible for.
Even before Thursday, of course, Nebraska would have been very happy to have him back.
Culp is the second kicker to win the league's annual award and the first to do it since Brett Maher won it back-to-back in 2011 and 2012. It is also the first time an NU player has won any of the conference's player of the year awards since Sam Fultz was named punter of the year in 2015.
In addition to Culp's award, senior inside linebacker Collin Miller was named as Nebraska's representative for the Big Ten's Sportsmanship Award.
