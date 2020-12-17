Husker senior Connor Culp named Big Ten kicker of the year

Connor Culp picked up some nice hardware from the Big Ten on Thursday morning.

The Nebraska kicker was named the Big Ten's Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year and also was voted first-team All-Big Ten by both the league's coaches and media.

That's the latest step in what has already been a very productive first year in Lincoln for Culp, a walk-on graduate transfer who spent the first several years of his career at LSU.

The Arizona native has made 13-of-15 field goals this year and had made nine straight before he missed a 32-yarder on Saturday against Minnesota.

Culp has also made all of his extra points and has been solid in kickoff duty even without the kind of booming leg that can regularly send the ball through the end zone.

Culp has been asked to handle mostly shorter kicks this fall, but he drilled a 48-yarder against Purdue as part of a 3-for-3 outing that showed he is capable of connecting from longer range.

“It's big,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said last week of Culp’s addition. “We haven't been very good at that spot the first couple years here. He certainly gives us a guy that we can count on. I get less nervous when I send the field-goal unit out there.