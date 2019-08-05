Dedrick Mills, the new Nebraska running back who already has NCAA Division I playing experience, continues to impress his teammates, and now it comes after four days of official fall practice.
A transfer from Garden City (Kansas) Community College, Mills has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He rushed for 1,358 yards and 19 touchdowns last season at Garden City. He was the No. 1-ranked junior college running back according to 247Sports.
In 2016, Mills rushed for 771 yards and 12 touchdowns in nine games at Georgia Tech, capping the year with a 31-carry, 169-yard performance against Kentucky to earn MVP honors in the TaxSlayer Bowl.
Husker defensive lineman Darrion Daniels has been impressed with Mills.
“Mills gets it done,” Daniels said after practice on Monday morning. “I had a little pent-up aggression against him the first day because we were in helmets and that’s it, and he was running through the hole like we got full pads on. That’s the type of intensity we need for the defense to get better. And him running hard forces all the other running backs to run hard, and so when you got running backs running hard you got linebackers having to push harder, too, and it’s like a domino effect every time somebody steps up their level of intensity.”
Mills reminds Daniels of Chris Carson, the former Oklahoma State running back who rushed for 1,151 yards for the Seattle Seahawks last season.
“That first practice (Mills) ran through me, it reminded me of Chris Carson my freshman year,” Daniels said. “Chris Carson was a juco transfer as well, and the tenacity he ran with without pads it made me think, ‘Yeah, these guys are hungry.’ The way he runs the ball you can tell that he’s running for a bigger purpose.”