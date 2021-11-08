Husker road game at Wisconsin on Nov. 20 set for afternoon kick

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) gets a pass off before being hit by Wisconsin's Zack Braun (left) and pressured by linebacker TJ Edwards in the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 7, 2018 in Madison, Wis.
MIKE THEILER, for the Journal Star
From Memorial Stadium, Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple discuss the Nebraska football tea…
Nebraska will return from a bye week and play a road game at Wisconsin in the middle of the afternoon.
The Big Ten announced Monday that the Huskers and Badgers will kick off at 2:30 p.m. in Madison. The game will be broadcast on either ABC or ESPN.
The Huskers, of course, are on a four-game losing streak and have lost six of seven overall.
Wisconsin, meanwhile, has won five straight and is 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten.
Nebraska now knows the kickoff times for its final two games. After the afternoon kick against UW, the Huskers finish their season on Black Friday against Iowa at Memorial Stadium. That is a 12:30 p.m. start on Big Ten Network.
Photos: Nebraska hosts Ohio State at Memorial Stadium
Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure (3) scores on a Adrian Martinez pass against Ohio State's Lathan Ransom (12) and Cody Simon (30) in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Turner Corcoran hugs Amy Smothers, the mother of his roommate Logan, as he walks into the stadium before the game against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez gets off be bus for the Unity Walk before a game against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
UNL senior Abi Schoup walks to Memorial Stadium before Nebraska's game against Ohio State on Saturday.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska players walk into the stadium before their game against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Cooke Taylor (left) of Newport, Neb. celebrates his 7th birthday with his brother Tripp as they await the Huskers to arrive for the Unity Walk on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was the brothers' first Nebraska football game.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Tamon Lynum walks to the stadium during the Unity Walk before their game against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure (3) scores on a Adrian Matinez pass against Ohio State's Lathan Ransom (12) in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs the ball against Ohio State's Bryson Shaw (17) and Lathan Ransom (12) as Samori Toure looks on in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts (left) and coach Scott Frost shake hands prior to the game against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska coach Scott Frost hugs Jalil Martin, a 2022 defensive back recruit from Chicago, who verbally committed to the Huskers before Saturday's game against Ohio State.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State coach Ryan Day (left) talks with Nebraska coach Scott Frost prior to the game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska coach Scott Frost (left) and Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts briefly embrace before the game against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Luke Reimer (top) breaks up a fourth-down pass intended for Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Luke Reimer celebrates his break-up of a fourth-down pass intended for Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert in the first quarter as Cam Taylor-Britt (5) looks on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson (14) finds a gap in the Ohio State defensive line in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State's Chris Olave (2) tries to hold off Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) as he's pushed out of bounds in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke (9) trips up Ohio State's Mitch Rossi (34) in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (11) is tackled by several Ohio State players after catching a pass in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) breaks up a pass intended for Ohio State's Jeremy Ruckert (88) in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska celebrates a tackle by John Bullock (35) in the first quarter against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is pressured by Ohio State's Craig Young (15) in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska coach Scott Frost (right) talks to a side judge who called a penalty against the Huskers' Alante Brown (left) on a second-half punt to Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) celebrates after intercepting a ball intended for Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scores on a 1-yard touchdown run against Ohio State in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) gets tackled by Ohio State's Cody Simon in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson (32) dives through a pile of Nebraska defenders in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud evades the tackle attempt of Nebraska's Ty Robinson on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) scampers into the end zone on a 1-yard TD run against Ohio State in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska receiver Samori Toure takes the ball down to the 1-yard line as he's pursued by Ohio State's Ronnie Hickman in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws under pressure against Ohio State in the first half on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez scores on a 1-yard run against Ohio State in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska kicker Chase Contreraz (left) misses the second of two field goals against Ohio State, this one in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) and Ohio State's Luke Wypler (53) chase down a fumble by Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Ohio State recovered the ball.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is pressured by Ohio State's Craig Young (15) which leads to an interception by the Buckeyes' Steele Chambers in the closing moments of the game Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State celebrates a fourth-quarter interception by Steele Chambers (22) against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt reacts after missing an opportunity to intercept a pass to Ohio State Chris Olave in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska kicker Chase Contreraz (left) misses the first of two field goals against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's JoJo Domann (left) gets a pat on the helmet from Marquel Dismuke after his first-half interception against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska coach Scott Frost (right) has a word with the side judge who called a penalty against the Huskers' Alante Brown on a second half punt to Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) throws an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter while under pressure from Ohio State's Craig Young (15) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) gets sacked by Ohio State's Ronnie Hickman in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (11) pulls in a first-down pass from Adrian Martinez in the first half against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Myles Farmer (right) tackles Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba as Garrett Nelson looks on in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson leaps on Luke Reimer after he broke up a fourth-down pass to Ohio State's Jeremy Ruckert in the first quarter for a turnover on downs Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez walks off the field after the Huskers' 26-17 loss to Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Phalen Sanford (37) watches Ohio State's Noah Ruggles kick off in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Luke Reimer gets up off Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud after a tackle in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) can't quite reach a pass against Nebraska in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska fans stand during the the national anthem before playing Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Luke Reimer tackles Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson (32) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Kids hold their hands out to get high fives as Nebraska players take the field for warmups before playing against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez gets sacked by Ohio State's Ronnie Hickman in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) runs the ball against Ohio State in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez runs out of bounds in the second quarter against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba runs past Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke (9) in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud throws a touchdown pass against Nebraska in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) helps up Ohio State's Jeremy Ruckert after the Huskers broke up a pass attempt in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) rolls on the ground after getting tackled by Ohio State's Cody Simon (30) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska offensive lineman Matt Sichterman falls on Ohio State defenders in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Samori Toure runs to the end zone for a 72-yard touchdown reception against Ohio State in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) celebrates scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Turner Corcoran (69) warms up before the game against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (44) sacks Ohio State's C.J. Stroud in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's JoJo Domann hypes up the crowd in the third quarter against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) evades tackle on a reception against Nebraska in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Chase Contreraz (36) lines up for an extra-point kick as William Przystup prepares to hold the ball against Ohio State in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Samori Toure (3) is tacked by Ohio State's Cameron Brown after catching a pass in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Broc Bando (73) takes the field before the Huskers play Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Wyatt Liewer takes the field for warmups before the Huskers play Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost hugs Ohio State coach Ryan Day after Ohio State's 26-17 win on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Gabe Ervin walks off the field at halftime of the game against Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Deontre Thomas (97) jumps to try as he tries to block an Ohio State field goal in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) breaks free for a touchdown against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State's Julian Fleming steps out of bounds as he pulls in a catch against Nebraska in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) celebrates after breaking up an Ohio State pass in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State's Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) lifts receiver Chris Olave (2) after Olave's second-quarter touchdown Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt walks off the field after the Huskers lost 26-17 to Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska takes the field for warmups before playing Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) gets hit by Nebraska's JoJo Domann after he crosses the goal line in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13), Austin Allen (11), and Will Nixon (12) walk off the field after their 26-17 loss against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
