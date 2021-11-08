Husker road game at Wisconsin on Nov. 20 set for afternoon kick

Nebraska will return from a bye week and play a road game at Wisconsin in the middle of the afternoon.

The Big Ten announced Monday that the Huskers and Badgers will kick off at 2:30 p.m. in Madison. The game will be broadcast on either ABC or ESPN.

The Huskers, of course, are on a four-game losing streak and have lost six of seven overall.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, has won five straight and is 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten.

Nebraska now knows the kickoff times for its final two games. After the afternoon kick against UW, the Huskers finish their season on Black Friday against Iowa at Memorial Stadium. That is a 12:30 p.m. start on Big Ten Network.

