 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker road game at Wisconsin on Nov. 20 set for afternoon kick
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Husker road game at Wisconsin on Nov. 20 set for afternoon kick

  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska vs Wisconsin, college football, 10.6.18

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) gets a pass off before being hit by Wisconsin's Zack Braun (left) and pressured by linebacker TJ Edwards in the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 7, 2018 in Madison, Wis.

 MIKE THEILER, for the Journal Star

Nebraska will return from a bye week and play a road game at Wisconsin in the middle of the afternoon. 

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

The Big Ten announced Monday that the Huskers and Badgers will kick off at 2:30 p.m. in Madison. The game will be broadcast on either ABC or ESPN. 

The Huskers, of course, are on a four-game losing streak and have lost six of seven overall. 

Wisconsin, meanwhile, has won five straight and is 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten. 

Nebraska now knows the kickoff times for its final two games. After the afternoon kick against UW, the Huskers finish their season on Black Friday against Iowa at Memorial Stadium. That is a 12:30 p.m. start on Big Ten Network. 

Rewind: Two areas to improve for Huskers; Chinander's defense has come far; a pair of late-bloomers
Steven M. Sipple: If Alberts is looking for reasons to keep Frost, he saw plenty on this day

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News